Read full article on original website
Related
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Higher Education Department, NMAEA To Host Kickoff Event For National Adult Education And Family Literacy Week
ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico Higher Education Department (HED) in partnership with the New Mexico Adult Education Association (NMAEA) will host an event to kick off Adult Education and Family Literacy Week 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, Sept. 19 at the Albuquerque Adult Learning Center. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham...
ladailypost.com
CIT Echo: Innovative Program Making Difference For First Responders Throughout New Mexico
CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) Echo began in 2016 with a grant from the Department of Justice and a partnership between the Albuquerque Police Department, UNM Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences and Project ECHO. The intent of the continuing education program is to provide first responders with much-needed tools to...
ladailypost.com
NMU Health Sciences: Project ECHO Launches Program To Meet Needs Of Growing Geriatric Population
New Mexico’s fastest-growing population is a graying one: nearly 19 percent of residents are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census. That’s why Project ECHO is launching a new program to equip the state’s primary care providers with best practices for this age group. Every two weeks, New Mexican clinicians are invited to attend a free, virtual telementoring session, to learn from experts in the field of geriatrics.
ladailypost.com
State Bar Of New Mexico Mourns Loss Of Senior United States District Judge James A. Parker
The State Bar of New Mexico is saddened to hear of the passing of United States District Judge James A. Parker Sept. 16, 2022 at the age of 85. Upon learning of his passing, State Bar of New Mexico President Carolyn A. Wolf was quoted as saying, “He was a brilliant jurist and courteous to all who appeared before him.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ladailypost.com
New Mexico To Receive $38 Million To Support Expansion Of Electric Vehicle Charging Network
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) announced that New Mexico’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved by the Biden-Harris administration, under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by the Infrastructure Law that Senator Heinrich championed into law. With...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico DFA Chief Information Officer To Participate In Keynote Address At World’s Largest Software Conference
SANTA FE — New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) Chief Information Officer Joey Baros will be a keynote speaker at the Dreamforce Conference – the world’s largest software conference, Tuesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 22. He will be discussing the state’s highly successful Emergency...
Comments / 0