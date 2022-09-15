ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NMU Health Sciences: Project ECHO Launches Program To Meet Needs Of Growing Geriatric Population

New Mexico’s fastest-growing population is a graying one: nearly 19 percent of residents are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census. That’s why Project ECHO is launching a new program to equip the state’s primary care providers with best practices for this age group. Every two weeks, New Mexican clinicians are invited to attend a free, virtual telementoring session, to learn from experts in the field of geriatrics.
New Mexico To Receive $38 Million To Support Expansion Of Electric Vehicle Charging Network

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) announced that New Mexico’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved by the Biden-Harris administration, under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by the Infrastructure Law that Senator Heinrich championed into law. With...
