abc10.com
Northern California Storm: 11 p.m. Update - Sept. 19
A Northern California storm pummeled Sacramento with heavy rain and thunderstorms. However, it also provide a boon to the Mosquito Fire firefight.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Rain Showers And Thunderstorms Continue, But Changes Will Arrive Soon
A slow-moving area of low pressure continued to swirl over northern California Tuesday, delivering more rain showers and thunderstorms. We have wet weather in the Wednesday forecast, but that will also change very soon. Most of the active weather Tuesday took place over the mountains, and there is still a threat for localized flooding near recent burn scars. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the western mountains in Shasta, Tehama and Glenn counties through 8PM. Please be mindful when rain is falling upstream from your location. The valley will be quieter with isolated showers and lows in the 50s. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon with highs from the upper 50s to the mid 70s.
Fox40
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
KSBW.com
Here's how much rain fell on the Central Coast, limited damage reported
SALINAS, Calif. — A cold front swept California's Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended. Downtown Monterey received 1.02 inches of rain, Watsonville reported 1.87 inches, while Santa Cruz received 0.42 inches. Inland areas saw less rain...
ijpr.org
Here’s what you need to know about Northern California’s atmospheric river weather event
Atmospheric rivers have become known for bringing heavy rainfall, and with it, flooding concerns. The same is true for this storm: The Sacramento office of the National Weather Service has warned residents of the potential for localized flooding throughout Northern California. Amounts of rainfall from the atmospheric river might vary...
Here's how much rain we could get in Northern California | Live Radar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scattered rain is expected throughout the day from Sacramento north to Redding, forecasters said. The weather service cautioned drivers roads could be slick and commutes could take longer. Throughout the day you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later. Brief...
Rangers don't expect latest rainfall to make much difference at Lopez Lake
Some of the impacts of the low levels include community water usage—along with recreational use for swimming, boating, and fishing.
This Northern California city is among the sunniest on the planet
According to several analyses of historical weather data, Sacramento is among the cities that receive the most hours of sunlight, particularly during the summer months.
Most significant storm in months for Northern California on the way with rain, mountain snow
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for a powerful storm to bring rain and what would be the season's first mountain snow to Northern California from Sunday through Monday. A sprawling area of low pressure in the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to track southeast this weekend and remain...
actionnewsnow.com
Evacuation zones map launches in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office has created a map of 165 evacuation zones in the case there is a fire, flood or chemical spill. Each zone begins with three letters followed by a zone number. Zone numbers start in the northwest corner and are in...
actionnewsnow.com
Rain adds dangers to roads
CHICO, Calif. - Even though the roads are open, recent burn scars pose a little more of a risk right now. There are several things to keep in mind to keep you safe when driving in the rain. The CHP advises all of us to drive slower than usual, and...
Bay Area rain could be heavier than expected this weekend
(KRON) — Rain is in the forecast this weekend with a storm front moving in that’s expected to bring widespread showers to much of the Bay Area starting on Saturday and heading into Sunday. Although this weekend’s storm is earlier in the year than we would typically expect, it looks like it could bring a […]
actionnewsnow.com
911 call centers restored after widespread outage
CHICO, Calif. 4:07 P.M. UPDATE - 911 call centers were down across Northern California Monday cutting off key communication for people trying to reach emergency responders. At about 10:30 a.m., local law enforcement began issuing statements that the services were restored. This includes Shasta County, Butte County, Tehama County and Siskiyou County.
Mosquito Fire grows to state's largest; weekend storm could complicate firefight
FORESTHILL, Placer County — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts battling the week-old Mosquito Fire that's burned more than 66,000 acres, becoming the largest in the state so far this year.The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.63 centimeters) to more than 1 inch (2.54 centimeters) of rainfall over several days — to the fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties in the Sierra foothills about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.But stronger winds are also expected to arrive in the area beginning Saturday and the winds could...
seniorresource.com
Best Places in Northern California for Retirement
Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico addresses handicap parking concerns during Saturday Farmers’ Market
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is working to provide more accessible handicap parking in downtown Chico during the Saturday Farmers’ Market. The city said the market expanded during the pandemic to accommodate social distancing. But it was recently brought to the city’s attention that the expansion took...
actionnewsnow.com
Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency for Modoc, Siskiyou counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Modoc County due to the Barnes Fire. The governor’s office said a state of emergency was also declared in Siskiyou County for the Mountain Fire and in Madera County for the Fork Fire. The declaration will...
actionnewsnow.com
Power returns to more than 1,300 PG&E customers in the Los Molinos area
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. 8:09 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,300 PG&E customers in the Los Molinos area were without power Monday morning, according to the PG&E outage map. At about 6:22 a.m., 1,337 customers lost power in the Los Molinos area, near Highway 99 and the Sacramento River. The outage...
Brace for another weather anomaly -- September showers in the forecast for Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO -- On the heels of a historic heat wave, Bay Area residents were being warned to prepare for another seldom seen weather anomaly -- a wet September front moving down the coast from the Northwest bringing with it the threat of showers on Sunday. Even the veteran forecasters at the National Weather Service were a bit surprised by the developing conditions."Potential is there for an anomalous September rain event setting up for late in the weekend and early next week (current focus Sun-Mon) with a low pressure system arriving from Alaska," the weather service said, "It's a very early...
Alaska storm could bring "worst coastal flooding in 50 years" before heading to Bay Area
Alaska is bracing for dangerous weather as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. Forecasters predict that the storm, set to hit on Friday, could bring "potentially historical" flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11 feet higher than the normal high tide. "Latest models show coastal surge higher than the November 2011 storm that brought significant flooding to the area," the National Weather Service forecasted early Friday morning, adding that the flooding could be "potentially historical." "This is a dangerous storm that will produce widespread coastal flooding south of the Bering strait with water...
