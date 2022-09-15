ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

SFNF: Post-Fire Recovery Effort Includes Firewood Deliveries To Communities

SANTA FE — The Santa Fe and Carson national forests have been working this summer to provide free wood to community partners in areas affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire and related closures. Eight local community-based entities entered into agreements with the Forest. More partners and volunteers stepped...
SANTA FE, NM
Scenes From Ribbon Cutting Celebration For NCRTD’s New Maintenance Facility

Federal Transit Administration Senior Advisor Veronica McBeth and NCRTD Chair Dennis Tim Salazar Board cut the ribbon at Thursday’s event. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. NCRTD’s new new maintenance facility consists of 21,600 square feet of buildingsof five maintenance bays, fleet and facilities administrative offices, parts and inventory space, a...
ESPANOLA, NM
Daily Postcard: Abstract Image Of Blooming Gladiolus

Daily Postcard: A very close-up photo of a blooming gladiolus creates a very abstract image taken Friday at a residence in White Rock. Abstract flower photography involves capturing flowers in a way that the viewer doesn’t immediately see the flower. Source: Lightstalking.com. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
WHITE ROCK, NM
Balloon Fiesta shuttle price changes for Santa Fe

As Balloon Fiesta kicks off in October, shuttles from and back to Santa Fe are near 50% capacity for most daily buses being used, according to Tourism Santa Fe. However, Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 has a lesser demand and tickets for those will be reduced. Rather than a $50 per person cost, it will be $40 for each rider for those two days.
SANTA FE, NM
Why A Roadtrip To Taos & Santa Fe Should Be On Everyone's Fall Bucket List

“This is not what I expected,” my boyfriend says to me as we wind along a dirt path, surrounded by muddy blue mountains in the distance and a stretch of plateau in the foreground dotted with deep green shrubs and prickly cacti. For those who have never traveled to The Land of Enchantment, you might anticipate a straight forward desert landscape. But not here — in northern New Mexico where Santa Fe and Taos lie, there’s diversity at every turn. Perhaps that’s why painter Georgia O’Keeffe fell in love with this corner of the world. “It’s something that’s in the air — it’s different. The sky is different, the wind is different,” she explained in 1977.
SANTA FE, NM
Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory: Neveah Espinosa

Española – The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Neveah Espinosa, a 14-year-old Hispanic female, 5’9” tall, weighing 155 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Espinosa is wearing. She was last seen around...
CHIMAYO, NM
The Best Margaritas in Santa Fe

In Santa Fe, every day is Margarita Day (it’s really Feb 22, BTW). What better way to enjoy this classic cocktail than by exploring the Santa Fe Margarita Trail, a cocktail odyssey featuring 45 restaurants and bars? Each unique margarita has been crafted specifically for the trail, so you know you’ll be tasting some of the best margaritas in the world.
SANTA FE, NM
Three New Mexico schools earn top honors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe police arrested suspected birthday party shooter

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested the suspected birthday party shooter. Investigators say they have evidence that 20-year-old Johnathan Romero is the one who opened fire into a large group of people during the celebration on September 11. Five people, including three teenagers, were hurt. Romero was arrested at his […]
SANTA FE, NM
Pojoaque Tribal Police Department Seeks Assistance In Locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran

The Pojoaque Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran. If you have information on this Missing Endangered Advisory, please contact the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department at (505) 455-2295. Zenna Viarrial-Duran is a twenty-six-year-old Native American female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown...
POJOAQUE, NM

