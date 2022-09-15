1 confirmed dead in Jersey Rd. shooting, investigation ongoing

Lee County deputies confirmed one person is dead following a shooting that took place early Thursday morning.

Sheriff's vehicles, including the department's Mobile Command Unit, were called to a home on Jersey Road in Lehigh Acres, north of Leeland Heights Boulevard East.

Neighbors reported hearing "more than two" gunshots around 6 a.m. Thursday.

A number of evidence markers were seen along the road. Crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the road as well as at least one home.

An investigation is ongoing; no arrests have been announced.