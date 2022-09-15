Read full article on original website
Ricciardo hasn’t given up on 2023 race seat
Daniel Ricciardo says he hasn’t given up on trying to secure a race seat in Formula 1 for 2023, but says he isn’t too proud to take year out if the right move isn’t available to him. The Australian has had his contract terminated a year early...
Extreme E gears up for a belated first foray into the Americas
Extreme E heads to the Americas for the first time this weekend with a trip to Chile for the Copper X Prix, the penultimate round of the season. The event comes after two previous aborted attempts to reach South America last season – rounds in Ushuia, Argentina, and Santarem, Brazil were planned but ultimately canned as a result of COVID complications.
Lewis, Hagler making consistency count – again – in Pilot Challenge
Over the last two years, one driver pairing has emerged from a crowded Bryan Herta Autosport stable and an even more crowded IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series TCR field to stand above the rest. While many drivers and teams talk of the importance of consistency, Taylor Hagler and Michael Lewis in the No. 1 Hyundai Elantra N TCR have found it.
New deal seals Monaco's place on F1 calendar through 2025
The Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2025 after securing of a new race-hosting contract. The iconic event around the streets of the Principality had been under threat after this year’s deal expired without a replacement agreed between F1 and the organizers. However, a new three-year contract has been signed with the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) that will keep the race on the schedule.
24-race 2023 F1 calendar confirmed, including U.S. dates
The 2023 Formula 1 calendar will feature a record 24 races, starting on March 5 in Bahrain and ending with Abu Dhabi on November 26. A meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council approved the 2023 calendar by e-vote on Tuesday, confirming the largest schedule in the sport’s history as races in China and Qatar return and Vegas will make its debut, with only the French Grand Prix disappearing from this year’s schedule.
Power, Team Penske share honors at IndyCar's Victory Lap celebration
Will Power and Team Penske stepped into the spotlight again as the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series champions Saturday night during the Victory Lap Celebration at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. Power clinched his second series championship with a third-place finish in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet last Sunday...
Ericsson takes another step towards BorgWarner Trophy immortality
Marcus Ericsson fears his girlfriend is a bigger fan of the clay bust sculpted by Will Behrends than the actual head on his shoulders. Behrends’ version of the Indy 500 winner has one major advantage for Iris: It doesn’t talk back. Sitting by the pool in Tryon, North...
Bell named Skip Barber Racing School brand ambassador
Townsend Bell will be joining the Skip Barber Racing School as Brand Ambassador. Bell is a graduate of the school and also a former instructor. He is the 2001 Indy Lights Champion, the winner of the 2014 Daytona 24, the 2015 IMSA GTD Champion, the 2016 Le Mans 24 winner, and a 10-time starter in the Indianapolis 500 with a best finish of fourth in 2009.
Andretti Autosport optimistic ahead of Chadwick's Indy Lights test
Andretti Autosport president J-F Thormann has been the driving force behind the team’s Indy Lights and Road To Indy programs for as long as the outfit has been involved in junior open-wheel racing. Among all of the future stars who’ve worked their way through their Indy Lights program, few have drawn as much attention as W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, who will conduct her first test for the team on Wednesday in Sebring.
Lamborghini LMDh to be powered by twin-turbo V8
Lamborghini Squadra Corse has unveiled the first technical specifications of its LMDh project for its upcoming venture into the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. One key revelation is that the car will be powered by a twin-turbo...
Team president Kiel leaves Arrow McLaren SP
Arrow McLaren SP president Taylor Kiel has left the team. The Indiana native, who started with the team as a junior Indy Lights mechanic in 2008 and rose through the ranks to lead Sam Schmidt Motorsports — known today as AMSP — to become one of the NTT IndyCar Series’ most competitive teams, stepped away from the organization on his own volition.
Cadillac names first LMDh drivers
Three familiar names to the Cadillac racing family – including a former DPi champion and a dynamic duo that has provided much excitement in 2022 – plus a newcomer to Cadillac and top-level prototypes will make up the core driver lineup in Cadillac’s LMDh cars in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP category for 2023.
RFK setting long-term goal of four cars – Keselowski
Brad Keselowski envisions RFK Racing returning to a four-car organization one day, but acknowledges there is plenty of work to be done before that happens. “That’s been our goal all along,” Keselowski said after Chris Buescher’s win at Bristol Motor Speedway. “Before you can get to a four-car team, you’ve got to get to a three-car team. Before you can get to a three-car team, you have to be relevant as a two-car team. For us, again, relevancy is winning races – multiple races a year with both of your cars, and competing for playoffs.
