Brad Keselowski envisions RFK Racing returning to a four-car organization one day, but acknowledges there is plenty of work to be done before that happens. “That’s been our goal all along,” Keselowski said after Chris Buescher’s win at Bristol Motor Speedway. “Before you can get to a four-car team, you’ve got to get to a three-car team. Before you can get to a three-car team, you have to be relevant as a two-car team. For us, again, relevancy is winning races – multiple races a year with both of your cars, and competing for playoffs.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO