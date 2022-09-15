Read full article on original website
Weapons seized and three arrests made during Kalamazoo traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A traffic stop led to the seizure of firearms and the arrest of three individuals in Kalamazoo Monday night, September 19. Authorities say it happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Michigan when a Department of Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer pulled over a 27-year-old driver for a traffic violation.
Six arrested, five police officers injured during Albion Festival of the Forks fracas
ALBION, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Festival of the Forks in downtown Albion was disrupted Saturday night when Albion Public Safety officers were attacked by several individuals. At least five officers suffered minor injuries in the incident while six people, including some juveniles, were arrested. According to a statement from...
KDPS cruiser suffers minor damage after being hit with “Molotov Cocktail”
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police arrested a man on Saturday, September 17 for throwing a “Molotov Cocktail” at one of their unoccupied vehicles. According to authorities, officers responded to the 100 block of East Walnut Street around 4:20 p.m. after a...
Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies in hours long standoff in St. Joseph County
MENDON, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County deputies arrested a man following an hours long standoff Saturday night, September 17 in Mendon. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says the incident happened when deputies responded to a call for domestic violence around 9 p.m. at a home near Mendon Elementary School.
Botched investigation into harassment allegations reason for termination of top leaders at Kalamazoo Twp Fire Department
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — According to findings of an independent investigation, a botched investigation into harassment allegations led to the termination of the top leaders at the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department. Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were fired abruptly on Wednesday, September 14,...
Unannounced state inspection generates emission violations for Graphic Packaging
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — State of Michigan environmental investigators issued Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo multiple violations following an unannounced inspection in July 2022. One of the violations, according to state inspectors, was that the facility was releasing a chemical at a rate exceeding the permitted emission limit.
Commissioners officially approve 20% water and wastewater rate hike for Kalamazoo residents
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners have unanimously approved a 20% hike in water and wastewater rates. They say it wasn’t a pleasant choice, but noted the alternative could be worse. Several of the commissioners at their meeting Monday night mentioned Flint, Benton Harbor and Jackson...
Final Friday at The Flats & Craft Market for the 2022 season September 23
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage Parks & Recreation will host the final Friday at the Flats of the season on Friday, September 23 at the Celery Flats Pavilion at 7335 Garden Lane. The final event will feature a Craft Market at the Celery Flats Historical Area. Admission to...
Increase in Kalamazoo water and sewer rates up for final approval tonight
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 20% rate hike for City of Kalamazoo’s water and sewer services is scheduled for final approval tonight. Several residents spoke out against the increases at the last City Commission meeting, and others may join in before the vote, but City Commissioners may not have any wiggle room on this one.
Barry County educator wins Excellence in Education Award from the Michigan Lottery
BARRY COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Barry County educator known for the influence he has on his students has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery. The award winner, Nathan Fischer, is a second grade teacher at Lee Elementary, which is a part...
Nominations being accepted for Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo community arts awards
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Nominations for the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo (ACGK)’s 2022 Community Arts Awards are being accepted now through October 11, 2022. Nominations can be submitted online through the ACGK website at https://www.kalamazooarts.org/2022-community-arts-awards/. Award categories include: Community Medal of Arts, Theodore C. Cooper Award...
