Marshall, MI

Weapons seized and three arrests made during Kalamazoo traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A traffic stop led to the seizure of firearms and the arrest of three individuals in Kalamazoo Monday night, September 19. Authorities say it happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Michigan when a Department of Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer pulled over a 27-year-old driver for a traffic violation.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Botched investigation into harassment allegations reason for termination of top leaders at Kalamazoo Twp Fire Department

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — According to findings of an independent investigation, a botched investigation into harassment allegations led to the termination of the top leaders at the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department. Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were fired abruptly on Wednesday, September 14,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Unannounced state inspection generates emission violations for Graphic Packaging

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — State of Michigan environmental investigators issued Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo multiple violations following an unannounced inspection in July 2022. One of the violations, according to state inspectors, was that the facility was releasing a chemical at a rate exceeding the permitted emission limit.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Increase in Kalamazoo water and sewer rates up for final approval tonight

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 20% rate hike for City of Kalamazoo’s water and sewer services is scheduled for final approval tonight. Several residents spoke out against the increases at the last City Commission meeting, and others may join in before the vote, but City Commissioners may not have any wiggle room on this one.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Nominations being accepted for Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo community arts awards

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Nominations for the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo (ACGK)’s 2022 Community Arts Awards are being accepted now through October 11, 2022. Nominations can be submitted online through the ACGK website at https://www.kalamazooarts.org/2022-community-arts-awards/. Award categories include: Community Medal of Arts, Theodore C. Cooper Award...
KALAMAZOO, MI

