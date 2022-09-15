ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

ODNR awards Columbus Zoo $500,000 for wildlife conservation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has awarded the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium $500,000 for wildlife conservation efforts in the state. ODNR said the money will be used for facility upgrades to the Freshwater Mussell Conservation and Research Center and for conservation...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Canine Companions DogFest spreads awareness for service dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Today is National Service Dog Day, a day to celebrate the four-legged friends who play a huge role in helping humans. Canine Companions Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator Emily Oliver and Puppy Raiser Carolyn Odom join Good Day Columbus to spread awareness for service dogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Member of FCSO Mounted Unit passes away

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit is mourning the loss of one of their horses. Chip was a successful racehorse for many years before retiring. He then joined the Mounted Unit in 2020. The sheriff's office announced his death on Tuesday. The joyful horse...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old critically hurt in Clinton Township shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are on the scene of a shooting involving a teenager in Clinton Township Monday morning. Officials were called to the area of Eddystone Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old charged with bringing gun loaded with 33 rounds to East High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old has been charged after police said he took a gun loaded with 33 rounds to East High School Tuesday. Police said school staff and security officers detained a student Tuesday after receiving information from another person that implicated the student had posted pictures on social media showing them in possession of a handgun.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old accidentally shot by roommate mishandling gun in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old is recovering from a shooting in Franklinton early Monday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. along Cable Avenue. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by his roommate who was mishandling a gun on the front porch. The victim isn't pressing...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun into Whetstone High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after police said he brought a handgun to Whetstone High School. Columbus police said officers responded to the school Tuesday for a report of a student who brought a handgun to school. School staff stopped the student as he...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Kroger worker: we don't want to strike, but we will

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With Kroger and its workers at an impasse, the union representing its workers has approved a strike but has not set a date. One Kroger worker said she doesn’t want to strike, but she and her fellow workers are ready to do so if necessary.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

'Person of interest' sought in deadly southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are hoping to identify a person of interest wanted in connection with a homicide in August. Police said two people exchanged gunfire behind a CVS Pharmacy on Parsons Avenue and Frebis Avenue on Aug. 6. Antom Stargell, 19, was dropped off at Nationwide...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

55-year-old man dies following crash in Delaware County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Delaware County man has died after a crash in Liberty Township Sunday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 7 p.m. on Liberty Road. 55-year-old Patrick Petrime was driving northbound in a 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray when it traveled off the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Is the coronavirus pandemic over? An OhioHealth doctor weighs in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — President Joe Biden said in a "60 Minutes" interview on CBS Sunday night that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past but that we still have a problem with COVID. As of last Thursday, Ohio reported 20,500 new cases, a third straight week...
COLUMBUS, OH

