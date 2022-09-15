Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
ODNR awards Columbus Zoo $500,000 for wildlife conservation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has awarded the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium $500,000 for wildlife conservation efforts in the state. ODNR said the money will be used for facility upgrades to the Freshwater Mussell Conservation and Research Center and for conservation...
WSYX ABC6
3 manatees return to Florida after completing rehabilitation at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — Three manatees, Scampi, Acorn, and Einstein have arrived in Central Florida after completing their rehabilitation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Scampi, Acorn, and Einstein were all rescued off the coast of Florida and have completed multiple rehabilitation milestones before being released back into the wild.
WSYX ABC6
Canine Companions DogFest spreads awareness for service dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Today is National Service Dog Day, a day to celebrate the four-legged friends who play a huge role in helping humans. Canine Companions Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator Emily Oliver and Puppy Raiser Carolyn Odom join Good Day Columbus to spread awareness for service dogs.
WSYX ABC6
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Nationwide Arena in December, tickets $29 for this week only
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's almost holiday season, which means the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back. This winter, they are touring their show, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve at the Nationwide Arena on December 23rd at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Band members Kayla Reeves and Al Pitrelli preview their...
WSYX ABC6
50 Dates and 50 States: TikToker goes on nationwide journey to find his match
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a new world of dating these days. TikTok bachelor Matthew Wurnig is on the hunt for his perfect match with his show 50 Dates & 50 States. The series, a fresh spin on reality dating shows, premieres on YouTube and chronicles the dating life of the 23-year-old.
WSYX ABC6
Reynoldsburg man carves out names for himself as The Pumpkin Guy, hosts master classes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's no better way to say hello to fall than with pumpkins. For one Reynoldsburg man, that's his specialty. World-renowned pumpkin carver Deane Arnold has tips that can take your Halloween to the next level. Arnold holds the 2018 Guinness World Record for Gigant-o'Lantern. His...
WSYX ABC6
Member of FCSO Mounted Unit passes away
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit is mourning the loss of one of their horses. Chip was a successful racehorse for many years before retiring. He then joined the Mounted Unit in 2020. The sheriff's office announced his death on Tuesday. The joyful horse...
WSYX ABC6
Two Hilltop homes riddled with bullets during a rash of shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in west Columbus say they are living in fear after their two homes were shot up last week. "All of a sudden we heard, boom, boom, boom," said Roy Ferrell. "My daughter had sawdust on her. I had sawdust chips all over me." Ferrell...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio business owner reflects on Great Britain's ambiance on the day of the Queen's burial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On the somber day of Queen Elizabeth II's burial, Good Day Columbus chats with Wanderlust Shops' Gita Chari Mattes live from London with a check in on how things are on ground. Wanderlust Shops is a lifestyle store with unique gift finds from around the...
WSYX ABC6
Neighbors stunned over toddler locked in 'cage' in deplorable conditions
LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found this week locked up in a cage at a rural Hocking County home. The parents are set to appear in court Wednesday. It’s a disturbing case, and it has neighbors and the community stunned. Janice Stephenson is a grandmother and...
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old critically hurt in Clinton Township shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are on the scene of a shooting involving a teenager in Clinton Township Monday morning. Officials were called to the area of Eddystone Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition,...
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old charged with bringing gun loaded with 33 rounds to East High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old has been charged after police said he took a gun loaded with 33 rounds to East High School Tuesday. Police said school staff and security officers detained a student Tuesday after receiving information from another person that implicated the student had posted pictures on social media showing them in possession of a handgun.
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old accidentally shot by roommate mishandling gun in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old is recovering from a shooting in Franklinton early Monday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. along Cable Avenue. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by his roommate who was mishandling a gun on the front porch. The victim isn't pressing...
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: Ohio State to wear blackout uniforms against Wisconsin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State is back in black. For the first time since 2019, the Buckeyes will wear all-black uniforms. The Buckeyes will suit up in their blackout alternative jerseys Saturday night against the visiting Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten opener. Ohio State teased the uniforms...
WSYX ABC6
Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun into Whetstone High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after police said he brought a handgun to Whetstone High School. Columbus police said officers responded to the school Tuesday for a report of a student who brought a handgun to school. School staff stopped the student as he...
WSYX ABC6
Kroger worker: we don't want to strike, but we will
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With Kroger and its workers at an impasse, the union representing its workers has approved a strike but has not set a date. One Kroger worker said she doesn’t want to strike, but she and her fellow workers are ready to do so if necessary.
WSYX ABC6
Murder charges filed against suspects in death of Short North bartender
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Murder charges have been filed against two men who attacked a Short North bartender who died days after the attack. Gregory Coleman Jr. died Saturday from injuries he sustained in a brutal attack on Sept. 5 outside Julep Bar on North High Street. Chrystian Foster...
WSYX ABC6
'Person of interest' sought in deadly southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are hoping to identify a person of interest wanted in connection with a homicide in August. Police said two people exchanged gunfire behind a CVS Pharmacy on Parsons Avenue and Frebis Avenue on Aug. 6. Antom Stargell, 19, was dropped off at Nationwide...
WSYX ABC6
55-year-old man dies following crash in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Delaware County man has died after a crash in Liberty Township Sunday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 7 p.m. on Liberty Road. 55-year-old Patrick Petrime was driving northbound in a 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray when it traveled off the...
WSYX ABC6
Is the coronavirus pandemic over? An OhioHealth doctor weighs in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — President Joe Biden said in a "60 Minutes" interview on CBS Sunday night that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past but that we still have a problem with COVID. As of last Thursday, Ohio reported 20,500 new cases, a third straight week...
