‘Failure wasn’t an option here’: How Biden navigated a political and economic minefield at a critical moment in rail negotiations

New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” within hours.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.During the course of her probe into the Trump Organization, Ms James has alleged that Mr Trump inflated or devalued the value of his properties in paperwork to secure hundreds of millions of dollars...

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO