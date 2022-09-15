ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holts Summit, MO

krcgtv.com

Dixon man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

COLE COUNTY — A Dixon man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Cole County Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 3:05 p.m. on Old Bass Road westbound east of Old Forge Road. The crash happened when Thomas...
COLE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man dead, woman injured in Boone County crash

A Fayette man is dead after a crash in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said, in a release, that the crash happened Sunday at 9:06 pm on North Wagon Trail Road, near East Dash Street. When deputies got to the scene, they found a Ford Explorer on its...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

One person killed after house explosion in Maries County

COLUMBIA − A Vienne man was killed after a house explosion in Maries County Tuesday morning. Wayne Boeckman, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maries County Sheriff's Deputy Major Scott John. Next of kin has been notified, and no foul play is suspected. The sheriff's office...
MARIES COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man seriously injured in Cooper County crash

COOPER COUNTY — A Pilot Grove man was seriously injured after a crash in Cooper County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on 135 at Mount Vernon around 6:18 p.m. The crash occurred when Ryan Houltzhouser, 29, was driving a...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Versailles Man Injured In Morgan County Crash

A 39 year old Versailles man received moderate injuries when his pickup truck overturned and then slid into a tree in Morgan County on Sunday morning. The 7 AM accident happened on Highway 5 south of Route P according to the State Highway Patrol which says Thomas Drury ran off the side of the roadway and apparently overcorrected, causing the accident.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Fayette man killed in Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY - A Fayette man was killed after a crash in Boone County Friday night. Alexander Mears, 23, was found unresponsive after being ejected from a vehicle during the crash. Deputies and emergency medical personnel said they provided aid to Mears, however, they were unable to revive him. Deputies...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Emergency crews respond to home explosion overnight near Vienna

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Details are limited Tuesday about a home explosion overnight in Maries County. Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman shared on Facebook early Tuesday morning that emergency crews responded to the explosion off Highway V outside of Vienna, Missouri. Investigators with the Missouri Division of Fire Safety are at the scene. More details The post Emergency crews respond to home explosion overnight near Vienna appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARIES COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Two vehicle crash causes car fire on Highway 124

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just after 1 p.m. today, two cars crashed on North Highway 124 and East Old Highway 124. Boone County Fire Protection District, which responded to the crash, said one car caught on fire during the crash. There were two victims of the crash, according to Boone...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton teen seriously injured in accident near Washington

A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 100 east of Washington in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the teen was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado west on Hwy. 100 at St. John’s Road when he drove off the north side of the road, and the pickup overturned.
FENTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man accused of running from officers, hiding in woods on east end of town

A Jefferson City man is charged with resisting arrest after running from officers on the east end of town. Cornell Manley II, 38, was taken into custody late Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, an officer spotted Manley outside a home in the 1100 block of East Dunklin Street. The officer knew Manley was a parole absconder on charges of assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The officer says when he shouted Manley’s name, Manley ran inside the home, then out the back, and into the woods.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man accused of severely injuring his two-month old son

A Jefferson City man face felony child abuse charges after deputies find his two-month-old son, unresponsive, in his care. Kristopher Ruiz, 28, is charged with child abuse, first-degree domestic assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken into custody Friday and is being held without bond, after being deemed a danger to the community. A bond review hearing is scheduled for September 30.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigate overnight shooting in west Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police are investigating a shots fired called that happened early Sunday morning on the 2800 block of Highland Drive. ABC 17 crews arrived on scene around 4:15 a.m and saw multiple officers searching the outside of a home. At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting which included property damage The post Police investigate overnight shooting in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Crews respond to crash on Highway 63 in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Commissions reported a crash on Highway 63 northbound near New Haven Road Friday evening. A KOMU 8 News crew at the scene reported multiple ambulances, police officers, and fire trucks. Columbia Fire Department Captain Ryan Adams said when crews arrived at the scene, they found...
COLUMBIA, MO

