markerzone.com
JOHNNY GAUDREAU BUYS FORMER BLUE JACKET'S COLUMBUS HOUSE AFTER BASICALLY GETTING HIM TRADED
Johnny Gaudreau reportedly purchased the former Columbus residence of now-Seattle Kraken Oliver Bjorkstrand, which is ironic because Gaudreau's signing led to Bjorkstrand being traded in the first place. The Blue Jackets signed Gaudreau to one of this summer's biggest tickets when they inked a seven-year, $68 million contract. Gaudreau's signing...
Flyers center Sean Couturier potentially out for season with herniated disk
Philadelphia Flyers star center Sean Couturier has a herniated disk in his back that could keep him out for the entire 2022-23 season, reports Crossing Broad’s Anthony SanFilippo. It’s expected that Couturier will be out for at least several months. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports the Flyers and Couturier...
markerzone.com
FLYERS' TORTORELLA GETS ANOTHER FAMILIAR FACE IN PHILLY VIA PRO TRYOUT
The Philadelphia Flyers are signing veteran center Artem Anisimov to a professional tryout, per Frank Seravalli. Anisimov, 34, is a veteran of 13 NHL seasons and 771 games. Flyers head coach John Tortorella had the Russian for four seasons with the New York Rangers and is quite familiar with what the center can bring. The Flyers' center group borders on abysmal, all due respect.
markerzone.com
NO TIMETABLE FOR RYAN ELLIS' RETURN AS FLYERS' INJURIES ARE ALREADY PILING UP
The Philadelphia Flyers organization is falling apart these days under the ownership of Comcast Spectacor. The 2022-23 season was supposed to be a turnaround year with incoming head coach John Tortorella, but training camp has not yet begun and the Flyers are without arguably their two best players for an extended period.
markerzone.com
SENATORS MAKE AN ADDITION TO THEIR LEADERSHIP GROUP
The Ottawa Senators will head into the 2022-23 season with a new face among their leadership group. On Monday, the team announced that veteran forward Claude Giroux will be an assistant captain, joining Thomas Chabot, who is also an assistant and Brady Tkachuk, who is captain. Giroux is no stranger...
markerzone.com
CROSBY SAYS HE WAS AT LEAST TOP 5 DRUNKEST AT MACKINNON'S CUP PARTY
The NHL Media Tour is in Las Vegas this weekend. Stars from all over the league converge for a few days of media interviews and hype videos. 32 Thoughts' Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek interviewed both Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby. In both interviews, questions about the soberness of Crosby came up.
markerzone.com
RANGERS SIGN VETERAN BLUELINER TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
With training camp beginning in a few days, the New York Rangers are adding a veteran defenceman to their roster on a PTO. According to CapFriendly, the New York Rangers have signed veteran blueliner Matt Bartkowski to a professional tryout contract and will be at camp with them this week.
markerzone.com
P.K. SUBBAN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM THE NHL
Veteran defenseman P.K. Subban announced his retirement for the National Hockey League on Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old played in 13 seasons in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils, including a Norris Trophy win for best defenseman in the league during the 2013 lockout-shortened season.
markerzone.com
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE MAJOR CHANGES TO 2022-23 UNIFORMS
The Vegas Golden Knights announced today their plans to shift to their gold sweaters, previously worn as an alternate jersey, will become the team's primary home kit. They are calling it simply, 'The Golden Age.'. In addition to the permanent shift to gold, the Golden Knights will also change the...
markerzone.com
ENFORCER KURTIS GABRIEL ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AT AGE 29
Kurtis Gabriel, one of the lone remaining 'enforcers' in around the NHL, announced his retirement from pro hockey today, saying his body just cannot continue to play. Gabriel writes, "This is definitely not an easy decision, but I feel like I need to listen to my body, my heart, and my mind, and they are telling me it is time to retire from playing professional hockey."
markerzone.com
JETS' MARK SCHEIFELE SHOCKED THAT BLAKE WHEELER STRIPPED OF CAPTAINCY
Winnipeg Jets star centerman Mark Scheifele sat down with 32 Thoughts' Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek to give his thoughts on the recent changes within his organization. Scheifele spoke with the Sportnet reporters during the NHL Media Tour over the weekend. The primary focus of the conversation - changes in Winnipeg. New Jets' head coach Rick Bowness recently stripped long-time leader Blake Wheeler of his captaincy on Friday. Scheifele commented on the move, "I was definitely shocked. Didn't see it coming."
markerzone.com
HURRICANES' ALEXANDER PASHIN SCORES 'THE SVECH' IN PROSPECTS MATCH
The Carolina Hurricanes' 2020 seventh-round draft pick, Alexander Pashin, just scored a lacrosse-goal in their prospects match against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Fitting, considering Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov introduced the NHL to that move just a couple years ago. He also did a nearly identical celly. Basically, Pashin just made the coolest possible homage to the Canes' star and most likely just earned him a semi-permanent spot in the organization.
markerzone.com
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS UNVEIL FIRST EVER JERSEY ADVERTISEMENT
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today their jersey sponsorships will belong to the Dairy Farmers of Ontario in the form of their simplistic 'MILK' logo:. So, if the Leafs do in fact snap their soon-to-be 19-year long playoff winless streak, they will do it with MILK displayed on their chests. Pretty hardcore, I cannot even lie.
markerzone.com
JORDAN STAAL SAYS HE WANTS TO REMAIN WITH CAROLINA FOR AS LONG AS POSSIBLE
Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal is about to enter his seventeenth season in the National Hockey League and his eleventh with Carolina. The 34-year-old has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. In an interview with NHL.com's Tom Gulitti, Staal said that he wants to remain with the Carolina Hurricanes for...
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
GOLF・
markerzone.com
PHOTO OF EDMONTON'S 2022-23 REVERSE RETRO JERSEY LEAKED ON TWITTER
It has been known for a little while now that the Edmonton Oilers will be resurrecting their Todd McFarlane uniforms for the Reverse Retro 2.0 series this season. A little more information regarding the colour scheme of the new uniform leaked a few weeks ago, but on Tuesday, Edmonton radio host Tom Gazzola leaked an image of the actual jersey on his Twitter account.
markerzone.com
AVS SIGN POLARIZING FORWARD TO PTO
Hours after signing Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year extension, the Colorado Avalanche announced that they have signed forward Alex Galchenyuk to a professional tryout offer (PTO). If there is any team who may be able to get Galchenyuk's career back on track, it is the Avs, who have done similar...
markerzone.com
SEAN COUTURIER COULD MISS ENTIRE 2022-23 SEASON PER LATEST REPORT
Sean Couturier's season is at risk, according to a report from Anthony SanFilippo of CrossingBroad. Per SanFilippo, the Flyers' pivot has a herniated disc in his back that -- best case scenario -- costs him months; worst case, the whole 2022-23 season. Insider Elliotte Friedman corroborated SanFilippo's report, saying the...
markerzone.com
IRON MAN KEITH YANDLE ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM PRO HOCKEY
It's the end of the line for defenceman Keith Yandle. The 36-year-old, who is the NHL's current Iron Man Streak holder with 989 consecutive games played, announced his retirement during an appearance on Spittin' Chiclets Monday. Yandle was initially a 4th round pick (105th overall) of the Phoenix Coyotes back...
markerzone.com
BETONLINE RELEASES ODDS ON WHO WILL BE THE FIRST COACH FIRED THIS SEASON
The 2022-23 season is right around the corner, with puck drop on the opening game of the new campaign coming on October 7th when the Predators and Sharks play a two-game series in Czechia. As is the case every year, there will be at least a handful of coaches being...
