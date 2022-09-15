After plenty of speculation, the Edmonton Oilers announced on Monday that they have signed forward Jake Virtanen to a professional tryout offer (PTO). This move was met with plenty of scrutiny, as Virtanen was accused of an alleged sexual assault during the 2019-20 season, one that resulted in the Vancouver Canucks placing him on leave. This summer, he was found not guilty in court, and as a result had received interest from a number of NHL teams in recent weeks. Despite the not guilty verdict, however, many still believe he shouldn't be given this opportunity, and were quick to chastise Ken Holland for the transaction. The Oilers general manager attempted to explain his thought process on the move when speaking with media Monday afternoon.

