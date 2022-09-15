ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

markerzone.com

PHOTO OF EDMONTON'S 2022-23 REVERSE RETRO JERSEY LEAKED ON TWITTER

It has been known for a little while now that the Edmonton Oilers will be resurrecting their Todd McFarlane uniforms for the Reverse Retro 2.0 series this season. A little more information regarding the colour scheme of the new uniform leaked a few weeks ago, but on Tuesday, Edmonton radio host Tom Gazzola leaked an image of the actual jersey on his Twitter account.
NHL
markerzone.com

BC JUNIOR B LEAGUE SUSPENDS TWO PLAYERS AFTER HAZING INCIDENT

Two players with a team in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League have been suspended following an investigation into a hazing incident. The release from the Creston Valley Thunder Cats and the KIJHL said it is the team's captain who has been suspended for 12 games, while an assistant captain has been suspended for six games.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

KEN HOLLAND EXPLAINS DECISION TO SIGN JAKE VIRTANEN TO PTO

After plenty of speculation, the Edmonton Oilers announced on Monday that they have signed forward Jake Virtanen to a professional tryout offer (PTO). This move was met with plenty of scrutiny, as Virtanen was accused of an alleged sexual assault during the 2019-20 season, one that resulted in the Vancouver Canucks placing him on leave. This summer, he was found not guilty in court, and as a result had received interest from a number of NHL teams in recent weeks. Despite the not guilty verdict, however, many still believe he shouldn't be given this opportunity, and were quick to chastise Ken Holland for the transaction. The Oilers general manager attempted to explain his thought process on the move when speaking with media Monday afternoon.
NHL
Person
Dan Hamhuis
markerzone.com

RANGERS SIGN VETERAN BLUELINER TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT

With training camp beginning in a few days, the New York Rangers are adding a veteran defenceman to their roster on a PTO. According to CapFriendly, the New York Rangers have signed veteran blueliner Matt Bartkowski to a professional tryout contract and will be at camp with them this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

OTTAWA TO UNDERGO TRAINING CAMP WITHOUT KEY FORWARD

It appears as though forward Alex Formenton will not be present at Senators' training camp, as the forward is still without a contract as of September 18. Pierre Dorion told media recently he planned on having Formenton signed by September 20 and having him at camp, however it does not look like that deadline will be met.
NHL
markerzone.com

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS UNVEIL FIRST EVER JERSEY ADVERTISEMENT

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today their jersey sponsorships will belong to the Dairy Farmers of Ontario in the form of their simplistic 'MILK' logo:. So, if the Leafs do in fact snap their soon-to-be 19-year long playoff winless streak, they will do it with MILK displayed on their chests. Pretty hardcore, I cannot even lie.
NHL
#Vancouver Canucks#Fishing Tournament#Ctv News
markerzone.com

BETONLINE RELEASES ODDS ON WHO WILL BE THE FIRST COACH FIRED THIS SEASON

The 2022-23 season is right around the corner, with puck drop on the opening game of the new campaign coming on October 7th when the Predators and Sharks play a two-game series in Czechia. As is the case every year, there will be at least a handful of coaches being...
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER CANADIENS FORWARD PHILLIP DANAULT FULL OF PRAISE FOR NICK SUZUKI

When Nick Suzuki began his NHL career in 2019, he had a lot of help with teammate Phillip Danault taking him under his wing and showing him the ropes on how to be a solid two-way center in the league. Danault and Suzuki formed a pretty good one-two punch down...
NHL
markerzone.com

KHL TEAM TAKES AIM AT REID BOUCHER WITH POLICE LINEUP VIDEO

It seems like an odd thing to make light of, but a KHL team has done it all the same. In advance of a matchup between Traktor Chelyabinsk and Avangard omsk, Traktor released a video in which what appears to be a young girl points out a person in a police lineup wearing an Avangard jersey.
PUBLIC SAFETY
markerzone.com

JOURNALIST NOT GETTING THE HINT THAT P.K. SUBBAN REFUSES TO TALK TO HIM

It is halfway through September, and we still do not have any idea what is next for P.K. Subban. Well, other than his new TV show for the NHL. Subban is still just 33 and still believes he has some fuel in the tank to make a contribution. However, aside from a handful of rumors, all is quiet on the Subban front. Leaving many wondering where his career stands and if he will ever play again.
NHL
Vancouver, CA
markerzone.com

NHL INSIDER OFFERS LESS THAN IDEAL UPDATE ON RASMUS SANDIN

Toronto's 22-year old defenseman Rasmus Sandin is due for a new contract, and the fact that the two sides do not have a deal done is disconcerting to Leafs' faithful. After all, training camp is right around the corner, and the Maple Leafs have negative cap space to make any sort of deal with the young Swede.
NHL
markerzone.com

FORWARD JAKE VIRTANEN EARNS NHL PTO AHEAD OF 2022-23 SEASON

The Edmonton Oilers announced today they have signed forward Jake Virtanen and defenseman Jason Demers to professional tryout contracts:. Virtanen, 26, is coming off of a KHL stint in which he managed 16 points in 36 games after being blacklisted from the NHL due to a sexual assault lawsuit. Although he was found not-guilty, Virtanen still has work to do in restoring his personal reputation, as well as proving he is an NHL-calibre player.
NHL
markerzone.com

FLYERS' TORTORELLA GETS ANOTHER FAMILIAR FACE IN PHILLY VIA PRO TRYOUT

The Philadelphia Flyers are signing veteran center Artem Anisimov to a professional tryout, per Frank Seravalli. Anisimov, 34, is a veteran of 13 NHL seasons and 771 games. Flyers head coach John Tortorella had the Russian for four seasons with the New York Rangers and is quite familiar with what the center can bring. The Flyers' center group borders on abysmal, all due respect.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

GOALIE GOAL ALERT IN THE BRITISH COLUMBIA HOCKEY LEAGUE (VIDEO)

Goaltender Michael Sochan just scored a 200-footer in the Surrey Eagles' preseason match versus the Langley Rivermen, securing a 4-2 win. Goalie goals are always great content. Sochan, 20, is in his first BCHL season for the Eagles. He split time between five teams across four leagues last year, and...
NHL

