Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
PHOTO OF EDMONTON'S 2022-23 REVERSE RETRO JERSEY LEAKED ON TWITTER
It has been known for a little while now that the Edmonton Oilers will be resurrecting their Todd McFarlane uniforms for the Reverse Retro 2.0 series this season. A little more information regarding the colour scheme of the new uniform leaked a few weeks ago, but on Tuesday, Edmonton radio host Tom Gazzola leaked an image of the actual jersey on his Twitter account.
markerzone.com
INSIDER: CANUCKS AND BO HORVAT NEGOTIATIONS NOT CLOSE; WHAT HE WANTS ON A NEW DEAL
If the Vancouver Canucks want to keep their captain past this upcoming season, it appears they are going to have to try a bit harder. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Vancouver and Bo Horvat are not close on a new contract. The 27-year-old will become a free agent at the...
markerzone.com
BC JUNIOR B LEAGUE SUSPENDS TWO PLAYERS AFTER HAZING INCIDENT
Two players with a team in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League have been suspended following an investigation into a hazing incident. The release from the Creston Valley Thunder Cats and the KIJHL said it is the team's captain who has been suspended for 12 games, while an assistant captain has been suspended for six games.
markerzone.com
KEN HOLLAND EXPLAINS DECISION TO SIGN JAKE VIRTANEN TO PTO
After plenty of speculation, the Edmonton Oilers announced on Monday that they have signed forward Jake Virtanen to a professional tryout offer (PTO). This move was met with plenty of scrutiny, as Virtanen was accused of an alleged sexual assault during the 2019-20 season, one that resulted in the Vancouver Canucks placing him on leave. This summer, he was found not guilty in court, and as a result had received interest from a number of NHL teams in recent weeks. Despite the not guilty verdict, however, many still believe he shouldn't be given this opportunity, and were quick to chastise Ken Holland for the transaction. The Oilers general manager attempted to explain his thought process on the move when speaking with media Monday afternoon.
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
RANGERS SIGN VETERAN BLUELINER TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
With training camp beginning in a few days, the New York Rangers are adding a veteran defenceman to their roster on a PTO. According to CapFriendly, the New York Rangers have signed veteran blueliner Matt Bartkowski to a professional tryout contract and will be at camp with them this week.
markerzone.com
OTTAWA TO UNDERGO TRAINING CAMP WITHOUT KEY FORWARD
It appears as though forward Alex Formenton will not be present at Senators' training camp, as the forward is still without a contract as of September 18. Pierre Dorion told media recently he planned on having Formenton signed by September 20 and having him at camp, however it does not look like that deadline will be met.
markerzone.com
KINGS PROSPECT BRANDT CLARKE SCORES SHOOTOUT WINNER AND HITS THE WALKOFF CELLY (VIDEO)
Brandt Clarke has been snubbed by Canada's World Junior team twice now, and I think it is time we start asking questions about that. Every time this kid steps on the ice, magic happens. Clarke was drafted eighth overall by Los Angeles in 2021 and has scored 97 points in 112 OHL games, yet twice he was deemed not good enough for Team Canada.
markerzone.com
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS UNVEIL FIRST EVER JERSEY ADVERTISEMENT
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today their jersey sponsorships will belong to the Dairy Farmers of Ontario in the form of their simplistic 'MILK' logo:. So, if the Leafs do in fact snap their soon-to-be 19-year long playoff winless streak, they will do it with MILK displayed on their chests. Pretty hardcore, I cannot even lie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
BETONLINE RELEASES ODDS ON WHO WILL BE THE FIRST COACH FIRED THIS SEASON
The 2022-23 season is right around the corner, with puck drop on the opening game of the new campaign coming on October 7th when the Predators and Sharks play a two-game series in Czechia. As is the case every year, there will be at least a handful of coaches being...
markerzone.com
FORMER CANADIENS FORWARD PHILLIP DANAULT FULL OF PRAISE FOR NICK SUZUKI
When Nick Suzuki began his NHL career in 2019, he had a lot of help with teammate Phillip Danault taking him under his wing and showing him the ropes on how to be a solid two-way center in the league. Danault and Suzuki formed a pretty good one-two punch down...
markerzone.com
KHL TEAM TAKES AIM AT REID BOUCHER WITH POLICE LINEUP VIDEO
It seems like an odd thing to make light of, but a KHL team has done it all the same. In advance of a matchup between Traktor Chelyabinsk and Avangard omsk, Traktor released a video in which what appears to be a young girl points out a person in a police lineup wearing an Avangard jersey.
markerzone.com
JOURNALIST NOT GETTING THE HINT THAT P.K. SUBBAN REFUSES TO TALK TO HIM
It is halfway through September, and we still do not have any idea what is next for P.K. Subban. Well, other than his new TV show for the NHL. Subban is still just 33 and still believes he has some fuel in the tank to make a contribution. However, aside from a handful of rumors, all is quiet on the Subban front. Leaving many wondering where his career stands and if he will ever play again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
NHL INSIDER OFFERS LESS THAN IDEAL UPDATE ON RASMUS SANDIN
Toronto's 22-year old defenseman Rasmus Sandin is due for a new contract, and the fact that the two sides do not have a deal done is disconcerting to Leafs' faithful. After all, training camp is right around the corner, and the Maple Leafs have negative cap space to make any sort of deal with the young Swede.
markerzone.com
FORWARD JAKE VIRTANEN EARNS NHL PTO AHEAD OF 2022-23 SEASON
The Edmonton Oilers announced today they have signed forward Jake Virtanen and defenseman Jason Demers to professional tryout contracts:. Virtanen, 26, is coming off of a KHL stint in which he managed 16 points in 36 games after being blacklisted from the NHL due to a sexual assault lawsuit. Although he was found not-guilty, Virtanen still has work to do in restoring his personal reputation, as well as proving he is an NHL-calibre player.
markerzone.com
FLYERS' TORTORELLA GETS ANOTHER FAMILIAR FACE IN PHILLY VIA PRO TRYOUT
The Philadelphia Flyers are signing veteran center Artem Anisimov to a professional tryout, per Frank Seravalli. Anisimov, 34, is a veteran of 13 NHL seasons and 771 games. Flyers head coach John Tortorella had the Russian for four seasons with the New York Rangers and is quite familiar with what the center can bring. The Flyers' center group borders on abysmal, all due respect.
markerzone.com
GOALIE GOAL ALERT IN THE BRITISH COLUMBIA HOCKEY LEAGUE (VIDEO)
Goaltender Michael Sochan just scored a 200-footer in the Surrey Eagles' preseason match versus the Langley Rivermen, securing a 4-2 win. Goalie goals are always great content. Sochan, 20, is in his first BCHL season for the Eagles. He split time between five teams across four leagues last year, and...
Comments / 5