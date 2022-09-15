Gerald Mincey hasn’t said much about it, but Hendon Hooker knows exactly what his offensive lineman’s mindset is heading into Saturday’s game. “He hasn’t really mentioned too much about it,” Hooker said Monday. “He’s just excited to go out there and take advantage of the opportunity that he has. I’m excited for him to go against his former team and make a statement.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO