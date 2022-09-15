Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Vols left tackle Gerald Mincey set to face former team in Gators
Gerald Mincey hasn’t said much about it, but Hendon Hooker knows exactly what his offensive lineman’s mindset is heading into Saturday’s game. “He hasn’t really mentioned too much about it,” Hooker said Monday. “He’s just excited to go out there and take advantage of the opportunity that he has. I’m excited for him to go against his former team and make a statement.”
Scarlet Nation
Vols point to 2021 Florida loss as program's turning point
What a difference a year can make. football program last season, the Vols have won 10 games, are on the cusp of the top 10 with a No. 11 ranking and are off to their first 3-0 start since 2016, but all of those successes can be pinpointed back to Sept. 25, 2021.
