Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
NILS LUNDQVIST HAS HIS TRADE REQUEST GRANTED BY RANGERS
Defenceman Nils Lundkvist has been granted his wish. Around three days ago, it was revealed that Lundkvist had requested a trade from the New York Rangers, and had informed the team he wouldn't be attending training camp. The 22-year-old is now a member of the Dallas Stars. The return is a 1st round pick in 2023, and another conditional pick.
markerzone.com
P.K. SUBBAN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM THE NHL
Veteran defenseman P.K. Subban announced his retirement for the National Hockey League on Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old played in 13 seasons in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils, including a Norris Trophy win for best defenseman in the league during the 2013 lockout-shortened season.
markerzone.com
RANGERS SIGN VETERAN BLUELINER TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
With training camp beginning in a few days, the New York Rangers are adding a veteran defenceman to their roster on a PTO. According to CapFriendly, the New York Rangers have signed veteran blueliner Matt Bartkowski to a professional tryout contract and will be at camp with them this week.
markerzone.com
IRON MAN KEITH YANDLE ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM PRO HOCKEY
It's the end of the line for defenceman Keith Yandle. The 36-year-old, who is the NHL's current Iron Man Streak holder with 989 consecutive games played, announced his retirement during an appearance on Spittin' Chiclets Monday. Yandle was initially a 4th round pick (105th overall) of the Phoenix Coyotes back...
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
JETS' MARK SCHEIFELE SHOCKED THAT BLAKE WHEELER STRIPPED OF CAPTAINCY
Winnipeg Jets star centerman Mark Scheifele sat down with 32 Thoughts' Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek to give his thoughts on the recent changes within his organization. Scheifele spoke with the Sportnet reporters during the NHL Media Tour over the weekend. The primary focus of the conversation - changes in Winnipeg. New Jets' head coach Rick Bowness recently stripped long-time leader Blake Wheeler of his captaincy on Friday. Scheifele commented on the move, "I was definitely shocked. Didn't see it coming."
markerzone.com
KEN HOLLAND EXPLAINS DECISION TO SIGN JAKE VIRTANEN TO PTO
After plenty of speculation, the Edmonton Oilers announced on Monday that they have signed forward Jake Virtanen to a professional tryout offer (PTO). This move was met with plenty of scrutiny, as Virtanen was accused of an alleged sexual assault during the 2019-20 season, one that resulted in the Vancouver Canucks placing him on leave. This summer, he was found not guilty in court, and as a result had received interest from a number of NHL teams in recent weeks. Despite the not guilty verdict, however, many still believe he shouldn't be given this opportunity, and were quick to chastise Ken Holland for the transaction. The Oilers general manager attempted to explain his thought process on the move when speaking with media Monday afternoon.
markerzone.com
GET READY FOR MORE NHL SWEATER ADS IN THE FUTURE
The NHL's first sweater advertisements were unveiled earlier this month, and reviews have been healthily divided. So far, the NHL has only allotted one jersey patch on each team's right chest. However, the latest intel suggests the NHL has more allotments set aside for potential future opportunities. In other words,...
markerzone.com
JORDAN STAAL SAYS HE WANTS TO REMAIN WITH CAROLINA FOR AS LONG AS POSSIBLE
Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal is about to enter his seventeenth season in the National Hockey League and his eleventh with Carolina. The 34-year-old has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. In an interview with NHL.com's Tom Gulitti, Staal said that he wants to remain with the Carolina Hurricanes for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
KHL TEAM TAKES AIM AT REID BOUCHER WITH POLICE LINEUP VIDEO
It seems like an odd thing to make light of, but a KHL team has done it all the same. In advance of a matchup between Traktor Chelyabinsk and Avangard omsk, Traktor released a video in which what appears to be a young girl points out a person in a police lineup wearing an Avangard jersey.
markerzone.com
KYLE DUBAS' JOB HANGS IN THE BALANCE OF TORONTO'S FIRST ROUND PERFORMANCE
The Toronto Maple Leafs' historic failure to advance past the opening round of the playoffs has become larger than life, spanning 18 years this summer. Toronto is the NHL's largest market by volume, so the collective heartbreak is just that much bigger. What makes the team's woes so crazy is...
markerzone.com
OTTAWA TO UNDERGO TRAINING CAMP WITHOUT KEY FORWARD
It appears as though forward Alex Formenton will not be present at Senators' training camp, as the forward is still without a contract as of September 18. Pierre Dorion told media recently he planned on having Formenton signed by September 20 and having him at camp, however it does not look like that deadline will be met.
markerzone.com
JOHNNY GAUDREAU BUYS FORMER BLUE JACKET'S COLUMBUS HOUSE AFTER BASICALLY GETTING HIM TRADED
Johnny Gaudreau reportedly purchased the former Columbus residence of now-Seattle Kraken Oliver Bjorkstrand, which is ironic because Gaudreau's signing led to Bjorkstrand being traded in the first place. The Blue Jackets signed Gaudreau to one of this summer's biggest tickets when they inked a seven-year, $68 million contract. Gaudreau's signing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
COYOTES CLAYTON KELLER EYEING OPTIMISTIC RETURN FOLLOWING BROKEN LEG
Just under six months ago, Clayton Keller snapped his leg in a difficult-to-watch collision against San Jose. One of Arizona's best skaters, Keller's return was always a matter of his body's ability to heal, and whether or not he would be ready to start the 2022-23 season was in question.
markerzone.com
SENATORS MAKE AN ADDITION TO THEIR LEADERSHIP GROUP
The Ottawa Senators will head into the 2022-23 season with a new face among their leadership group. On Monday, the team announced that veteran forward Claude Giroux will be an assistant captain, joining Thomas Chabot, who is also an assistant and Brady Tkachuk, who is captain. Giroux is no stranger...
markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS DEFENCEMAN TIMOTHY LILJEGREN TO MISS TRAINING CAMP; ENGVALL OUT FOR START OF CAMP
The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to open training camp tomorrow, but they'll be doing so without defenceman Timothy Liljegren, according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Johnston says that Liljegren will miss the entirety of training camp with an unspecified injury and that more information should be released tomorrow. "NEWS: Timothy...
markerzone.com
GOALTENDER IVAN FEDOTOV DROPS COURT CASE OVER MILITARY CONSCRIPTION
It seems netminder Ivan Fedotov is resigned to completing his mandatory military service in Russia. The 25-year-old, who had signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Flyers back in April, was supposed to appear in a Russian court room Tuesday in a bid to overturn his conscription. However, Russian media is reporting that the case has been dropped.
markerzone.com
ZDENO CHARA ANNOUNCES HIS RETIREMENT AS A MEMBER OF THE BOSTON BRUINS
The Big Z has announced his retirement. Zdeno Chara took to his Instagram account Tuesday to announce he is done playing professional hockey after a career that spanned a quarter-century. He'll do it as a member of the team where he spent the bulk of his career. After 25 seasons...
markerzone.com
FLYERS' TORTORELLA GETS ANOTHER FAMILIAR FACE IN PHILLY VIA PRO TRYOUT
The Philadelphia Flyers are signing veteran center Artem Anisimov to a professional tryout, per Frank Seravalli. Anisimov, 34, is a veteran of 13 NHL seasons and 771 games. Flyers head coach John Tortorella had the Russian for four seasons with the New York Rangers and is quite familiar with what the center can bring. The Flyers' center group borders on abysmal, all due respect.
markerzone.com
BETONLINE RELEASES ODDS ON WHO WILL BE THE FIRST COACH FIRED THIS SEASON
The 2022-23 season is right around the corner, with puck drop on the opening game of the new campaign coming on October 7th when the Predators and Sharks play a two-game series in Czechia. As is the case every year, there will be at least a handful of coaches being...
markerzone.com
SONNY MILANO LANDS PTO WITH WESTERN CONFERENCE TEAM
After not being signed by an NHL team all summer, it looks as if unrestricted free agent forward Sonny Milano will have to earn a contract at training camp. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Calgary Flames are signing Sonny Milano to a professional tryout contract and he will be at training camp with the team later this week.
Comments / 0