Bucs' Mike Evans on Fight with Marshon Lattimore: Saints CB Was 'Too Emotional'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-10 on Sunday in a heated matchup that saw both Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore ejected for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl. After the game, Evans addressed his ongoing rivalry with Lattimore. "Super competitive. Today, he was just too emotional,"...
Video: Eli Manning Goes Undercover at Penn State Tryout as 'Chad Powers'
Eli Manning's second chapter continues to be a hit. The former New York Giants quarterback turned media personality went undercover for Penn State's walk-on tryouts, pretending to be a "Chad Powers" persona he created for ESPN's Eli's Places. Hilarity ensued. You've gotta hand it to the 41-year-old Manning—he can still...
Chiefs' Willie Gay Jr. Suspended 4 Games for Violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their key defensive players for the next few weeks. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended for the next four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star added that the suspension stems from a January arrest in Overland Park, Kansas.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Praised as NFL's Top QB-WR Combo as Bills Rout Titans on MNF
The NFL schedule-makers seemingly did the Buffalo Bills no favors with early matchups against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and last season's No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans. It turns out, that doesn't really matter when Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are on the...
Bills' Dane Jackson Taken to Hospital After Being Injured in Collision with Teammate
Football took a back seat to a scary situation during the second quarter of Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Cornerback Dane Jackson suffered an injury when his "head and neck were bent back in an awkward, violent collision with a teammate," per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. An ambulance drove onto the field to take him away as his Bills teammates gathered around him to express their support and concern.
Lamar Jackson on Ravens Blowing 21-Point Lead to Dolphins: 'We Just Got to Finish'
Lamar Jackson did almost everything Sunday. Except for getting a win. The Baltimore Ravens blew a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and Jackson told reporters: "We just got to finish when we're up. That was a good team win for them, though."
6 NFL Trades That Should Happen Right Now
We're only two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, which means it's far too early for teams to hit the panic button. It's too soon for playoff hopefuls to get aggressive on the trade market and too early for struggling teams to break apart rosters. However, some early trades would...
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 3?
So Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season was…something. To say that last week's NFL action was wild is the mother of all understatements. In Cleveland, the Browns became the first team to blow a 13-point lead in the last two minutes of a game since…the Browns. In Baltimore, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played arguably the best game of his career in leading a wild comeback win over the Ravens. And in both Jacksonville and Detroit, two teams most expected to be tomato cans made statements that opponents who underestimate them do so at their own peril.
Packers' SNF Win over Bears Provides Blueprint for Success in Post-Davante Future
The best path forward for the Green Bay Packers involves taking the ball out of the hands of the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. The Packers can't expect to win the same way they have during the previous three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur. Two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is no longer with the franchise, and Green Bay's front five remains in flux.
Fantasy Alert: Falcons' Kyle Pitts Not Frustrated by Lack of Production; 'It's Early'
Fantasy managers are beside themselves at Kyle Pitts' lack of production through the first two weeks of the season, but the Atlanta Falcons tight end is not worried. "It's early. It's a long season. It's 17 games," Pitts told reporters Tuesday. "Could go farther. So I'm not getting frustrated." Pitts...
Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney Among 1st-Time Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Cornerback Darrelle Revis and edge-rusher Dwight Freeney are among the first-time nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023. Joining them as first-time nominees are running back Chris Johnson, offensive linemen Jahri Evans and Joe Thomas, linebackers NaVorro Bowman and James Harrison, safety Kam Chancellor and punter Shane Lechler.
Top 10 WR Performances of the College Football Season so Far
Anybody can act, but to be a true performer, you've got to have a feel for the moment, to be relied upon to show up and show out. College football has its share of elite performers at the wide receiver position, and with a quarter of the season in the books, some clear playmakers have begun to emerge. In a few cases, they were expected. Others have been more surprising.
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers Believed Commanders Would Trade for QB Before Surgery
The Washington Commanders were reportedly favorites to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason before he underwent shoulder surgery. Tim Keown and Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported the Commanders were "poised" to trade for Garoppolo until testing revealed the quarterback's shoulder was not healing as hoped. Doctors recommended surgery, and the Commanders moved on to trade for Carson Wentz.
Buccaneers Rumors: Akiem Hicks Expected to Miss 1 Month with Foot Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is expected to miss a month after suffering a torn plantar fascia in his foot, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Greg Auman of The Athletic described the play where Hicks suffered the injury, which occurred during the Bucs' 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Video: Cowboys Fan Rides Horse Through Store After Walk-off Win vs. Bengals
It may not be a great sign when fans are going above and beyond to celebrate a Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the Dallas Cowboys' 20-17 win Sunday, one fan apparently decided it was an occasion that warranted riding his horse through a Walmart. To be fair,...
49ers' Trey Lance to Have Surgery on Broken Ankle Injury; Out for Season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken ankle during Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. That confirms a previous report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who noted Lance was likely to miss...
Report: USC WR Gary Bryant Jr. Redshirting, Will 'Strongly Consider Transferring'
USC will be without wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. for the rest of the season and perhaps beyond that. Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley told reporters Bryant is expected to redshirt for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted he "was a potential top prospect for...
Dolphins Called the 'F--k It' Play for Tua Tagovailoa to Lead Comeback vs. Ravens
Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to an incredible 42-38 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with the help of a call known as the "f--k it" play. On a 3rd-and-10 with the Dolphins down 35-21 in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill for a 48-yard touchdown pass that had just a 20.7 completion probability, according to Next Gen Stats:
Report: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II Day-to-Day After Suffering Injuries
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Patrick Surtain II are day-to-day after getting injured in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Jeudy injured his ribs, while Surtain had a shoulder issue. 9News' Mike Klis reported preliminary...
Titans' Taylor Lewan Carted Off Field After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Bills
The Tennessee Titans faced a daunting challenge going on the road to face the Buffalo Bills in Monday's game even at full strength, and things became even more difficult in the first quarter when offensive tackle Taylor Lewan was carted off the field with a knee injury. Tom Pelissero of...
