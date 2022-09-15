ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bleacher Report

Video: Eli Manning Goes Undercover at Penn State Tryout as 'Chad Powers'

Eli Manning's second chapter continues to be a hit. The former New York Giants quarterback turned media personality went undercover for Penn State's walk-on tryouts, pretending to be a "Chad Powers" persona he created for ESPN's Eli's Places. Hilarity ensued. You've gotta hand it to the 41-year-old Manning—he can still...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Willie Gay Jr. Suspended 4 Games for Violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their key defensive players for the next few weeks. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended for the next four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star added that the suspension stems from a January arrest in Overland Park, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Bills' Dane Jackson Taken to Hospital After Being Injured in Collision with Teammate

Football took a back seat to a scary situation during the second quarter of Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Cornerback Dane Jackson suffered an injury when his "head and neck were bent back in an awkward, violent collision with a teammate," per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. An ambulance drove onto the field to take him away as his Bills teammates gathered around him to express their support and concern.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

6 NFL Trades That Should Happen Right Now

We're only two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, which means it's far too early for teams to hit the panic button. It's too soon for playoff hopefuls to get aggressive on the trade market and too early for struggling teams to break apart rosters. However, some early trades would...
NFL
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 3?

So Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season was…something. To say that last week's NFL action was wild is the mother of all understatements. In Cleveland, the Browns became the first team to blow a 13-point lead in the last two minutes of a game since…the Browns. In Baltimore, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played arguably the best game of his career in leading a wild comeback win over the Ravens. And in both Jacksonville and Detroit, two teams most expected to be tomato cans made statements that opponents who underestimate them do so at their own peril.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Packers' SNF Win over Bears Provides Blueprint for Success in Post-Davante Future

The best path forward for the Green Bay Packers involves taking the ball out of the hands of the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. The Packers can't expect to win the same way they have during the previous three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur. Two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is no longer with the franchise, and Green Bay's front five remains in flux.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney Among 1st-Time Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Cornerback Darrelle Revis and edge-rusher Dwight Freeney are among the first-time nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023. Joining them as first-time nominees are running back Chris Johnson, offensive linemen Jahri Evans and Joe Thomas, linebackers NaVorro Bowman and James Harrison, safety Kam Chancellor and punter Shane Lechler.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Top 10 WR Performances of the College Football Season so Far

Anybody can act, but to be a true performer, you've got to have a feel for the moment, to be relied upon to show up and show out. College football has its share of elite performers at the wide receiver position, and with a quarter of the season in the books, some clear playmakers have begun to emerge. In a few cases, they were expected. Others have been more surprising.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers Believed Commanders Would Trade for QB Before Surgery

The Washington Commanders were reportedly favorites to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason before he underwent shoulder surgery. Tim Keown and Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported the Commanders were "poised" to trade for Garoppolo until testing revealed the quarterback's shoulder was not healing as hoped. Doctors recommended surgery, and the Commanders moved on to trade for Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers Rumors: Akiem Hicks Expected to Miss 1 Month with Foot Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is expected to miss a month after suffering a torn plantar fascia in his foot, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Greg Auman of The Athletic described the play where Hicks suffered the injury, which occurred during the Bucs' 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

49ers' Trey Lance to Have Surgery on Broken Ankle Injury; Out for Season

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken ankle during Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. That confirms a previous report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who noted Lance was likely to miss...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Dolphins Called the 'F--k It' Play for Tua Tagovailoa to Lead Comeback vs. Ravens

Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to an incredible 42-38 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with the help of a call known as the "f--k it" play. On a 3rd-and-10 with the Dolphins down 35-21 in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill for a 48-yard touchdown pass that had just a 20.7 completion probability, according to Next Gen Stats:
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Report: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II Day-to-Day After Suffering Injuries

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Patrick Surtain II are day-to-day after getting injured in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Jeudy injured his ribs, while Surtain had a shoulder issue. 9News' Mike Klis reported preliminary...
DENVER, CO

