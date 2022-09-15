Darlene S. “Sue” Saueressig, 79, of West Bend, peacefully passed away on September 18, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital in the Town of Polk. Sue was born on December 28, 1942, in Green Bay, the daughter of the late Olin and Leona (nee Wiatrowski) Kampo. On May 18, 1962, she was united in marriage to Thomas Saueressig at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in West Bend. Tom and Sue were blessed to share their 60th wedding anniversary together in May of 2022. Sue was Tom’s princess and from the first day they met until the very end he never left her side. Their love and faithfulness to each other was undeniable; they were very blessed.

