A bad start and an awful middle are part of the story, but the rest of it was pretty good at the McGuire Center on Saturday night as YOUR #19 ranked Marquette figured out a way to beat #25 Illinois 3-2. Your set scores in the match: 23-25, 25-20, 13-25, 25-19, and 15-11.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO