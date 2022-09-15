Help needed to identify shooter who killed 2 teens at Lincoln Heights street carnival

Additional information released in search for gunman who shot two teens at Lincoln Heights carnival 00:49

The LAPD released new information about a shooting at a street carnival in Lincoln Heights that killed two teenage boys.

(credit: LAPD)

The two 17-year-olds killed have been identified as Winfield Lee and Javier Mejia. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, both teens died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

The Sunday night shooting , which is believed to be gang related, apparently followed a weekend brawl at an Arco gas station about an hour earlier, police said. A grainy image was released of the shooter, who was apparently riding a mountain bike.

Investigators are asking for the public's help to find and arrest shooter. Anyone with information can contact Central Bureau Homicide Detective Riojas at (213) 996-4149 or Detective Manriquez at (213) 996-4180.