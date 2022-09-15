ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Ocala Gazette

Details sought as schools carry out controversial law

Plaintiffs challenging a Florida law restricting instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools are asking a judge to reverse an order stalling their ability to gather information in the case, arguing that the law is being used throughout the state to “censor any positive or supportive reference to LGBT people.”
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

Voters to decide tax breaks, fate of commission

As they elect a governor, a U.S. senator and numerous state and local officials, Florida voters in November will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide...
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

Minimum wage increases to $11 an hour on Sept. 30

In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida’s minimum wage will go to $11 an hour on Sept. 30. The voter-approved amendment, spearheaded by prominent Orlando attorney John Morgan, will gradually lead to a $15-an-hour minimum wage on Sept. 30, 2026, and inflation-linked increases after that. Under...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Ocala Gazette

DeSantis draw criticism for prosecutor suspension

More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers. The scholars...
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

DeSantis chalks up wins in school board races

Gov. Ron DeSantis took the unusual step this year of campaigning for county school-board candidates and saw most of them win Tuesday night, as the governor and local Republicans seek to elect conservative members to the boards and, at least in some cases, create conservative majorities. In the run-up to...
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

Crist Defeats Fried, Sets Up Battle with DeSantis

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist won a lopsided primary Tuesday over Nikki Fried, setting up a November general election where he will have to bring together the Democratic Party to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist, a St. Petersburg congressman and former governor, took nearly 60 percent of the vote...
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Gazette

Ocala, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.

 https://www.ocalagazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy