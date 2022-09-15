Read full article on original website
Related
Details sought as schools carry out controversial law
Plaintiffs challenging a Florida law restricting instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools are asking a judge to reverse an order stalling their ability to gather information in the case, arguing that the law is being used throughout the state to “censor any positive or supportive reference to LGBT people.”
Voters to decide tax breaks, fate of commission
As they elect a governor, a U.S. senator and numerous state and local officials, Florida voters in November will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide...
Minimum wage increases to $11 an hour on Sept. 30
In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida’s minimum wage will go to $11 an hour on Sept. 30. The voter-approved amendment, spearheaded by prominent Orlando attorney John Morgan, will gradually lead to a $15-an-hour minimum wage on Sept. 30, 2026, and inflation-linked increases after that. Under...
School board calls for new pathways into teaching following DeSantis’ proposals
After Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed legislation to utilize retired veterans and first responders to teach in public school classrooms, one school board member in Marion County questioned why it’s still difficult for members of other fields to become educators. Board Vice-Chair Allison Campbell raised the issue at the September...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DeSantis draw criticism for prosecutor suspension
More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers. The scholars...
DeSantis appoints four members to College of Central Florida’s Board of Trustees
Governor Ron DeSantis appointed four members—three new and one returning—to the College of Central Florida’s Board of Trustees for the next term. Russell Branson, Fredrick Roberts Jr., Charlie Stone and Michael Torres will join Joyce Brancato, Bobby Durrance and Bill Edgar to govern the college and ensure its stakeholders.
DeSantis chalks up wins in school board races
Gov. Ron DeSantis took the unusual step this year of campaigning for county school-board candidates and saw most of them win Tuesday night, as the governor and local Republicans seek to elect conservative members to the boards and, at least in some cases, create conservative majorities. In the run-up to...
Crist Defeats Fried, Sets Up Battle with DeSantis
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist won a lopsided primary Tuesday over Nikki Fried, setting up a November general election where he will have to bring together the Democratic Party to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist, a St. Petersburg congressman and former governor, took nearly 60 percent of the vote...
Ocala Gazette
Ocala, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.https://www.ocalagazette.com
Comments / 0