foxbaltimore.com
TRANSPORTATION SHAKE UP | Baltimore County schools looks for new leader amid bus problems
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Transportation. The search for a new leader follows a difficult year of violent fights on school buses, a shortage of drivers, and a massive scandal over bus inspections. “To ensure safe and effective delivery of...
foxbaltimore.com
Johns Hopkins takes first step for private police force with memo of understanding
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Johns Hopkins University has officially restarted its efforts to develop a campus police force after protests from the community caused the school put the plan on ice for two years. The university released a Memorandum of Understanding with the Baltimore Police Department on Monday. It's one...
foxbaltimore.com
New Acting Director appointed for Harford County Law Department
Bel Air, Md. (WBFF) — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has named Attorney Meaghan Alegi as Acting Director for the county's law department. Glassman says Alegi will be replacing Melissa Lambert, who held the position for the past eight years and was a part of the team that reversed a $45 million reward to the developer of a proposed rubble landfill near Havre de Grace.
foxbaltimore.com
New poll shows these three issues may determine Md. voters choice for governor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new poll shows three issues to be among the chief concerns of likely voters in Maryland in November - the economy and taxes, crime and public safety, and public schools and education. The poll also shows that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v...
foxbaltimore.com
BPD reviewing high speed pursuit, as standard procedure
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The Baltimore Police Department confirmed a high speed pursuit that spanned three interstates and two jurisdictions is under review, as part of standard procedure. Three juveniles were arrested following the pursuit that began in southeast Baltimore and ended on I-83N, just north of the I-695...
foxbaltimore.com
Sickle Cell Awareness Month
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is National Sickle Cell Awareness month. It's the most common form of inherited blood disorder in the United States affecting almost 100,000 Americans. April Ruffin, a board-certified hospitalist at GBMC, joined FOX 45 News with more information on this.
foxbaltimore.com
Ringleader of criminal enterprise convicted, targeted Hispanics in offenses
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 20-year-old man was convicted on charges related to a home invasion and carjacking criminal enterprise that operated in Baltimore City and County, Monday. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced the conviction of ringleader, Jaylen Skinner. Two additional defendants, Tommy Graham, 19, and Daquan Hart,...
foxbaltimore.com
High speed chase involving teens sparks new concerns about juvenile crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was a 16-mile pursuit that ended on I- 83, the dramatic end to a high-speed chase that had weaved its way in traffic from Baltimore City into the County. Inside the car, investigators say they found three loaded guns, ammunition, and marijuana. Police say they...
foxbaltimore.com
Former city prosecutor weighs in on the next steps in Adnan Syed case
Adnan Syed is home after serving a life sentence for the 1999 murder of his high school classmate Hae Min Lee. Syed is in home detention while a possible new trial is in the making. Former city prosecutor and partner at EN Lawyers Jeremy Eldridge joined FOX 45 News to...
foxbaltimore.com
Frequently Asked Questions about the long and winding case of Adnan Syed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Monday, Adnan Syed's murder conviction was vacated and he was released after serving more than 20 years in prison. The complex case has decades of twists and turns. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about the Syed case. What are the basic...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Trauma Response Chief says they rejected city's offer in fight for funding
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Dr. Andre Humphrey head of Baltimore’s Trauma Response team, he says the work of being there for a city in crisis is never-ending. His group is a kind of the first responder for suffering. "It helps people heal we have a lot of families...
foxbaltimore.com
Experts weighs in on the newest developments in the Adnan Syed case
A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee - a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial". Sean Kennedy with the Maryland Public Institute joined FOX 45 News to weigh...
foxbaltimore.com
National Cleanup Day aims to beautify Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore organizations and residents participated in National Cleanup Day, Saturday in an effort to beautify Baltimore. Dedicated city residents picked up rakes, shovels, brooms and power trimmers Saturday morning with the goal to beautify a green space in Brooklyn as part of National Cleanup Day. The nationwide civic movement, held annually on the third Saturday of September, encourages volunteers from coast to coast to support a cleaner planet.
foxbaltimore.com
Voters likely to legalize recreational marijuana in November, according to new poll
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 59% of likely voters in Maryland say they will vote for the ballot measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for people 21 or older, according to a new poll from Goucher College. The poll asked the question of 748 likely voters and has a...
foxbaltimore.com
Homeless man killed in hit-and-run crash in Howard County; police searching for driver
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Police say a homeless man was killed in a crash in Laurel overnight and police are searching for the driver. Police identify the victim as 69-year-old William Earl Shaffer. According to investigators, police were called to the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard just...
foxbaltimore.com
Riverdale Park man dies in officer-involved shooting, police say
Riverdale Park, Md. (WBFF) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General says a Riverdale Park man died in an officer-involved shooting on Monday. Riverdale Park Police department said officers responded to a report of a suicidal man with access to guns at approximately...
foxbaltimore.com
Fatal Carroll County hit and run suspect in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officers in Carroll County arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run. According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a hit and run near Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road. Police said the victim was struck by...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police find shooting victim after following trail of blood in Park Heights
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the head Monday in Northwest Baltimore's Park Heights section, city police said. Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Oakley Avenue after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a trail of blood but...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: 16-year-old arrested for allegedly robbing 7-Eleven, searching for 4 more suspects
Glen Burnie, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven over the weekend, but are still searching for four other suspects. Officers said the robbery happened at about 12 a.m. on Sept. 18th, at the 7-Eleven located at 7753 Baltimore Annapolis...
foxbaltimore.com
WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
