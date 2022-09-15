ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

New Acting Director appointed for Harford County Law Department

Bel Air, Md. (WBFF) — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has named Attorney Meaghan Alegi as Acting Director for the county's law department. Glassman says Alegi will be replacing Melissa Lambert, who held the position for the past eight years and was a part of the team that reversed a $45 million reward to the developer of a proposed rubble landfill near Havre de Grace.
BPD reviewing high speed pursuit, as standard procedure

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The Baltimore Police Department confirmed a high speed pursuit that spanned three interstates and two jurisdictions is under review, as part of standard procedure. Three juveniles were arrested following the pursuit that began in southeast Baltimore and ended on I-83N, just north of the I-695...
Sickle Cell Awareness Month

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is National Sickle Cell Awareness month. It's the most common form of inherited blood disorder in the United States affecting almost 100,000 Americans. April Ruffin, a board-certified hospitalist at GBMC, joined FOX 45 News with more information on this.
Ringleader of criminal enterprise convicted, targeted Hispanics in offenses

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 20-year-old man was convicted on charges related to a home invasion and carjacking criminal enterprise that operated in Baltimore City and County, Monday. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced the conviction of ringleader, Jaylen Skinner. Two additional defendants, Tommy Graham, 19, and Daquan Hart,...
Experts weighs in on the newest developments in the Adnan Syed case

A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee - a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial". Sean Kennedy with the Maryland Public Institute joined FOX 45 News to weigh...
National Cleanup Day aims to beautify Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore organizations and residents participated in National Cleanup Day, Saturday in an effort to beautify Baltimore. Dedicated city residents picked up rakes, shovels, brooms and power trimmers Saturday morning with the goal to beautify a green space in Brooklyn as part of National Cleanup Day. The nationwide civic movement, held annually on the third Saturday of September, encourages volunteers from coast to coast to support a cleaner planet.
Riverdale Park man dies in officer-involved shooting, police say

Riverdale Park, Md. (WBFF) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General says a Riverdale Park man died in an officer-involved shooting on Monday. Riverdale Park Police department said officers responded to a report of a suicidal man with access to guns at approximately...
Fatal Carroll County hit and run suspect in custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officers in Carroll County arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run. According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a hit and run near Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road. Police said the victim was struck by...
WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
