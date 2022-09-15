Comunidad Partners and Esusu Establish Over 730 Credit Scores for Residents with National Residential Credit-Building Initiative

AUSTIN, TX - Development partners Lincoln Property Company (LPC) and Kairoi Residential have broken ground on a 74-story mixed-use high-rise called Waterline in downtown Austin that will become the tallest tower in Texas when it opens in late 2026. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board, one of Canada's largest pension investment managers is the main equity partner in this major development project.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO