Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers signing ex-Titans OLB David Anenih to active roster

By Mike Moraitis
 5 days ago
Outside linebacker David Anenih terminated his practice squad contract with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, per the league’s transactions wire, and will reportedly sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Anenih will be signed to the Steelers’ 53-man roster. Pittsburgh is also expected to place star pass-rusher T.J. Watt on injured reserve after he suffered a torn pec in Week 1.

Signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL draft, Anenih was a standout for Tennessee during training camp and the preseason. He notched three sacks and batted down two passes in three exhibition contests.

However, Anenih was one of the more surprising 53-man roster cuts. He was kept on the practice squad, and while it was figured he’d get a promotion in the wake of Harold Landry’s season-ending injury, that did not happen.

Now, Anenih will get a fresh start in Pittsburgh, where he’ll look to carve out a role for himself on a very talented defense.

Sports
