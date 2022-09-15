ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Ghost
5d ago

yall are fools in this comment section,,, it's clear that his gf set him up,,, and what happened to her during the robbery?? did she run away? did she sit there and watch him die?? what happened to her ???

Kathy Perrin
5d ago

You would have died that day too. There is no way I don't believe his. Off and on girlfriend set him up. She paid someone. It just doesn't add up. He had no problem's with no one. He didn't carry his self like that.

J Boy
5d ago

I'm wondering did she have on any jewelry? if not, why not?🤔 did she know something was coming? or why didn't they take hers too?🤔

Reply(6)
