Mohave Daily News
Water, wastewater work to impact Highway 95 traffic
BULLHEAD CITY — Improvements to the Bullhead City water and wastewater systems are underway and could impact overnight traffic on Highway 95 at four locations at various times over the next month. The Bullhead City Council, at its Aug. 2 meeting, approved a $373,407 contract with Redmond Construction to...
Mohave Daily News
Trout serve dual purpose
BULLHEAD CITY — Trout season never goes completely away, but it does ride the waves of stocking in the Colorado River. "We are getting rainbow trout brought in from a hatchery in Colorado," Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, said. "These stockings were first started by our previous pest abatement manager (Joe Iburg)."
Mohave Daily News
Latest water webinar takes on serious tone
LAKE HAVASU CITY — Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson sat in on Wednesday’s Morning Scoop webinar on water issues in Arizona, conducted by the Arizona Capitol Times, calling it an eye-opening presentation that confirmed what he already knew. There is a water crisis looming in Arizona. The webinar,...
Mohave Daily News
Board holds firm on age requirement
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District Governing Board denied a mother's request to waive the age requirement to allow her son to enroll in kindergarten, determining that he is "not ready" to be placed despite being only three days too young. Latina White, a single mother who...
Mohave Daily News
Weekend Happenings, Sept. 16-18
Take a ride on the ferris wheel and listen to live music at the Mohave County Fair in Kingman, experience a new tribute to the greatest hits of all time or catch a classic rock group in Laughlin, cruise with car enthusiasts in downtown Kingman or visit the Mohave Valley Raceway to pick up the speed.
Mohave Daily News
Dust Devils sweep Kingman
MOHAVE VALLEY — The River Valley High School varsity volleyball team swept Kingman High School at home Friday afternoon. The Dust Devils and Bulldogs kept their scores even through most of the first set, before RVHS pulled away and won 25-17. In the second set, the Dust Devils initially...
