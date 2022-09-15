BULLHEAD CITY — Trout season never goes completely away, but it does ride the waves of stocking in the Colorado River. "We are getting rainbow trout brought in from a hatchery in Colorado," Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, said. "These stockings were first started by our previous pest abatement manager (Joe Iburg)."

