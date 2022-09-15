Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
August Alsina Says He Was Assaulted by Tory Lanez: ‘4’11 Sized Leprechaun Ran Down on Me’
Moments got heated between Tory Lanez and August Alsina backstage at a concert in Chicago. Alsina hit Instagram and revealed that he was on the receiving end of a beat down by Lanez and his bodyguards. In the early parts of Sunday, rumors floated that Lanez knocked out the singer....
thesource.com
Lil Tjay Takes on 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’ for New Freestyle
Lil Tjay previously teased recreating 50 Cent’s “Many Men,” but now the single has arrived. The freestyle is titled “FACESHOT,” and Tjay’s head is photoshopped onto 50’s Get Rich or Die Tryin album cover. It is the second release since being shot in New Jersey.
thesource.com
Ye Refutes Claims That He Is Selling His Music Catalog
Yesterday it was reported that Kanye was looking for potential buyers to but his music catalog for a record $175 million, 35x the $5 million he makes off of his music annually. However, this seems to be fake news as Kanye has refuted claims that he is selling his extensive catalog.
Meet NewJeans: HYBE’s Global Breakout Girl Group Where ‘Everything Was Riding on Secrecy’
One month ago, something strange happened in the K-pop world: A girl group surprise-released their first music video on YouTube with zero hype, news or previously released information. Surprise releases aren’t new to the global music industry, with most artists preferring later announcements to hype up album streams nowadays, but NewJeans created something remarkable in the larger context of their unexpected and unorthodox release in the K-pop industry, where expert planning and precise rollouts are cornerstones of the business. Korean companies utilize a proven method of announcing albums, releasing pre-order information, and teasing material from the album photo shoots, videos and songs before...
RELATED PEOPLE
'The Voice': John Legend nabs 'one of the best singers in the competition' by blocking Blake Shelton
John Legend was quick to use his block button on Blake Shelton on Tuesday night, dashing his hopes of snagging country singer Peyton Aldridge.
thesource.com
Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Has Most Weeks at No. 1 Since Drake’s ‘Views’
Bad Bunny reigns supreme. The Latin superstar will notch another week with the No. 1 album in the country. Sitting at the top for the 11th non-consecutive week, Bad Bunny now has the most week at No. 1 in nearly six years, matching Drake’s Views effort of 2016. According...
thesource.com
Freddie Gibbs Takes Aim At Benny The Butcher And DJ Akademiks In New Funk Flex Freestlye, Calls Himself The “King Of R&B”
Freddie Gibbs is looking to take the rap game by storm with his highly anticipated SSS (Soul Sold Separately) album set to release on September 30. Last week, clips from his interview with Funk Flex started to emerge where he talked about possibly making amends with DJ Akademiks The full interview dropped today, and he had some scathing things to say about the podcaster and hip-hop journalist along with Benny the Butcher.
thesource.com
Pusha-T Reveals That He’s Working On A “Very Special Project” Right Now
Even though we are still bumping Pusha-T’s latest Pharrell and Kanye produced album, It’s Almost Dry, it looks like Push is back at it and we might get another album from him very soon. In a video from Spotify, released on the streaming service’s Twitter page, Pusha-T revealed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com
Sheryl Lee Ralph Receives Flowers From Beyoncé Celebrating Her Emmy Award Win
Following winning an Emmy for her role in Abbott Elementary, Sheryl Lee Ralph received flowers from Beyoncé. The actress shared a video of the flowers and opening the card on Instagram. “To the original Dreamgirl, sending you a beautiful congratulations,” wrote Beyoncé. In the hit ABC series,...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Big Daddy Kane Dropped ‘It’s A Big Daddy Thing’ LP 33 Years Ago
On this day in 1989, Big Daddy Kane released his sophomore album It’s a Big Daddy Thing on the Warner Bros./Cold Chillin label. Along with being a successful follow up to Kane’s classic debut, this album was the first to suggest Big Daddy Kane be Hip Hop’s sex symbol.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Rapper Babs Bunny Takes Battle Rap To New Level With ‘Prom Night’ Event
After dominating female battle rap for more than a decade, the Making Da Band vet is back breaking boundaries in hip hop. Set to change the face of battle rap once again, rapper Babs Bunny presents her inaugural “Prom Night” event. The only formal affair of its kind, this event will celebrate the presence and progress of women in battle rap.
thesource.com
Kid Cudi Calls Himself “The Most Hated Man In Hip-Hop Right Now”
Kid Cudi definitely hasn’t been feeling the love this year. The man on the moon recently tweeted that he thinks he’s currently the most hated man in hip hop. “I am the most hated man in hip hop right now it seems but im really one of the most blessed,” he tweeted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesource.com
PHOTO RECAP: Mary J. Blige Opening Night ’Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour w/ Ella Mai & Queen Naija
It’s the boots for me! The Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige kicked off her Good Morning Gorgeous tour with special guest Ella Mai and Queen Naija on Saturday, September 17. MJB rocked her most notable classics, (“Real Love,” “Family Affair,” “Everything,” “Be Happy,”) and new smashes...
Comments / 0