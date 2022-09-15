ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Lil Tjay Takes on 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’ for New Freestyle

Lil Tjay previously teased recreating 50 Cent’s “Many Men,” but now the single has arrived. The freestyle is titled “FACESHOT,” and Tjay’s head is photoshopped onto 50’s Get Rich or Die Tryin album cover. It is the second release since being shot in New Jersey.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Ye Refutes Claims That He Is Selling His Music Catalog

Yesterday it was reported that Kanye was looking for potential buyers to but his music catalog for a record $175 million, 35x the $5 million he makes off of his music annually. However, this seems to be fake news as Kanye has refuted claims that he is selling his extensive catalog.
MUSIC
Billboard

Meet NewJeans: HYBE’s Global Breakout Girl Group Where ‘Everything Was Riding on Secrecy’

One month ago, something strange happened in the K-pop world: A girl group surprise-released their first music video on YouTube with zero hype, news or previously released information. Surprise releases aren’t new to the global music industry, with most artists preferring later announcements to hype up album streams nowadays, but NewJeans created something remarkable in the larger context of their unexpected and unorthodox release in the K-pop industry, where expert planning and precise rollouts are cornerstones of the business. Korean companies utilize a proven method of announcing albums, releasing pre-order information, and teasing material from the album photo shoots, videos and songs before...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lanisha Cole
Person
Nick Cannon
thesource.com

Freddie Gibbs Takes Aim At Benny The Butcher And DJ Akademiks In New Funk Flex Freestlye, Calls Himself The “King Of R&B”

Freddie Gibbs is looking to take the rap game by storm with his highly anticipated SSS (Soul Sold Separately) album set to release on September 30. Last week, clips from his interview with Funk Flex started to emerge where he talked about possibly making amends with DJ Akademiks The full interview dropped today, and he had some scathing things to say about the podcaster and hip-hop journalist along with Benny the Butcher.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Pusha-T Reveals That He’s Working On A “Very Special Project” Right Now

Even though we are still bumping Pusha-T’s latest Pharrell and Kanye produced album, It’s Almost Dry, it looks like Push is back at it and we might get another album from him very soon. In a video from Spotify, released on the streaming service’s Twitter page, Pusha-T revealed...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Civilization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy