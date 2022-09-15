ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY1

MTA riders give their highest marks to the L, G, Q and 7 lines: survey

MTA riders are most satisfied with the L, G, Q and 7 lines, a new bi-annual survey released by the MTA on Monday found. The agency said the survey gathered feedback from riders’ customer experience across the New York City Transit, Metro-North Railroad and the Long Island Rail Road, resulting in more than 268,000 responses.
NY1

Council members push to ban 24-hour shifts for home health aides

Home health aides and their advocates are pushing the City Council to pass legislation that would restrict their hours — a move that is facing pushback from the union that represents them. The bill, sponsored by Councilman Chris Marte, who represents Lower Manhattan, would limit a home care aide’s...
NY1

Babka or bust: Bakeries busy making sweet holiday treats

It's become a quintessential New York dessert: babka, the braided cake/bread developed by Eastern European Jews. At Breads Bakery in Union Square, head pastry chef Edan Leshnick likes to take the classic and put his own modern spin on it. "There are a lot of techniques here that are originating...
NY1

FDNY still struggling to boost diversity

Despite years of lawsuits and legislation, the city’s fire department is struggling to boost its diversity, with the latest roadblocks coming from the pandemic and the department’s struggle to fully staff the office that investigates alleged discrimination, according to testimony given in a City Council hearing Monday. The...
NY1

Emergency response times by FDNY, NYPD increase

The NYPD and FDNY are taking longer to respond to crimes and medical emergencies, according to the city. This news does not come as a shock to first responders who are battling staffing shortages, shuttering hospitals and an influx of 911 calls. "We are hurting out here and that's why...
NY1

Puerto Ricans in East Harlem track Hurricane Fiona

It’s hard to walk around East Harlem without seeing a symbol of Puerto Rican culture. Home to a large Puerto Rican community, the area is often referred to as Spanish Harlem or El Barrio. Many of the community are thinking about their loved ones back on the island as...
NY1

Mayor Adams’ chief of staff to depart administration

Mayor Eric Adams’ chief of staff and longtime advisor is departing his administration at the end of the year, the mayor’s office confirmed Monday. Frank Carone was a power broker in Brooklyn politics for years, helping guide Adams from borough hall to Gracie Mansion. He served as chief counsel to the Kings County Democratic Committee and as Adams’ personal lawyer.
NY1

New Yorker of the Week: Shea Hudson Kerr

Louise Williams, a 101-year-old, doesn’t get out much as she used to, but it doesn’t stop her from appreciating the seasons change. That’s, in part, thanks to Shea Hudson Kerr, a friendly visitor with Heights and Hills. The nonprofit organization serves over 5,000 seniors in Brooklyn. “For...
NY1

Lee Zeldin calls for stricter laws after hatchet rampage

Republican candidate for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, says the state's criminal justice laws must be fixed. He was responding to a video that surfaced this weekend showing a man waving a hatchet at people at a McDonald's in the Lower East Side. After getting into what appears to be fight...
NY1

A Mexican dance group brings hometown traditions to NYC

For Hispanic Heritage Month, meet Los Chinelos de San Pedro, a cultural dancer group from Mexico that celebrates their hometown's traditions by wearing colorful costumes as they perform the jump of the Chinelo at various social events around the city. The jump of the Chinelo consists of dancing with the...
NY1

FDNY: 8-year-old dies from fire sparked by lithium-ion battery

An 8-year-old girl died in a fire Saturday morning in College Point, according to the FDNY. The fire started on the top floor of a three-story home at around 7:37 a.m. on 130th Street, the FDNY said. According to FDNY, a lithium-ion battery from a electric transportation device was the...
NY1

Man arrested in destruction of Gandhi statue at Queens Hindu temple

Police arrested and charged a Queens man on a hate crime charge Saturday in connection to the destruction of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in front of a Little Guyana Hindu temple. Sukhpal Singh, 27, is the owner of a Mercedes-Benz seen in surveillance footage fleeing the scene of the vandalism on Aug. 16, the Queens district attorney’s office said in a release. Five people shoved the statue to the ground around 3 a.m., officials said, before hitting it with a sledgehammer and spray painting a word for dog in Punjabi that is sometimes used as an insult, according to a Punjabi dictionary published by the University of Chicago. The statue broke into multiple pieces, prosecutors said.
