Police arrested and charged a Queens man on a hate crime charge Saturday in connection to the destruction of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in front of a Little Guyana Hindu temple. Sukhpal Singh, 27, is the owner of a Mercedes-Benz seen in surveillance footage fleeing the scene of the vandalism on Aug. 16, the Queens district attorney’s office said in a release. Five people shoved the statue to the ground around 3 a.m., officials said, before hitting it with a sledgehammer and spray painting a word for dog in Punjabi that is sometimes used as an insult, according to a Punjabi dictionary published by the University of Chicago. The statue broke into multiple pieces, prosecutors said.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO