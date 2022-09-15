Read full article on original website
Fargo City Commissioners moving ahead with demolition of dangerous house by mid-November
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioners, labeling a house dangerous by building inspectors, has ordered the building at 924 Fifth St. South, demolished by November 18. The vote was unanimous. Netty Burger is one of the neighbors frightened by the number of people still living in the house, drug...
City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn concerned about downtown public safety, calls for crack down
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn says, “it’s time to take back downtown. He’s talking about public safety. He wants a larger police presence to crack down on what he calls harassment and aggressive panhandlers. Piepkorn said the perception is that downtown is not...
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A SEMI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 102
Earlier today, at approximately 7:15 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash between a semi-vehicle and another vehicle on Highway 102, between Crookston and Fertile, near 375th Street, about 13 miles southeast of Crookston and 7 miles north of Fertile. According to reports from the Department, the owner of the semi-vehicle was not injured in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Moorhead man pleads not guilty in triple homicide
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of shooting a couple and their unborn child last November says he’s not guilty. That was the plea Monday from Anthony Reese to all 3 counts of murder related to the shooting at a factory in North Fargo, Composite America, at 401 27th Street North. The deadly incident happened just minutes after co-workers say Reese was fired.
Polk County officials report body found days after man goes missing
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they have located a dead body, days after asking for the public's help to find a missing man.The 58-year-old had last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County.The sheriff's office said that he "suffers from a mental health disorder."On Thursday, at about 4 p.m., the county sheriff's office said they located the man's body in the woods near Johnstown. They said they believe it was the person who went missing, though his identity was not yet confirmed.
“That was very hard. I did not see that one coming.”: Ada Police Chief speaks out after getting fired by city
ADA, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The police chief in Ada, Minnesota is now out of a job. Jody Bueng served as police chief for more than a decade. “I came to Ada as a police officer in 1998. Raised my family here and dedicated myself to the community, " said Bueng.
Man missing in Polk County area
POLK COUNTY, Minn. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 58-year-old man who went missing in the area. Police say the man, Michael Minteer, was last seen traveling on foot in rural Comstock in east central Polk County on Sept. 6. He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt when he was seen last.
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
Missing: Michael Minteer, 58, last seen in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.Michael Minteer, 58, was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County. He was wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff's office says Minteer may be armed, and he "suffers from a mental health disorder." They advise anyone who sees him to not approach him, and instead call 715-485-8300.
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
11 Years After He Was Caught, Accused Drug Cartel Hitman Appears in Fargo Court
FARGO, N.D. — An accused former hitman for a Mexican drug cartel appears in court in Fargo, 11 years after he was caught in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha faces three charges including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities say Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for...
Fargo family to appear on ‘Family Feud’
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A Fargo family will turn a wish into a reality when they appear on their favorite game show. Bob Meyhuber says the idea of going on Family Feud came up three years ago. Some family members were in and others were out. He says some...
