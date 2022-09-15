Read full article on original website
Police searching for suspect who threatened customer at Battle Creek gas station with a pistol
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man that threatened another person with a gun at a Battle Creek gas station on Monday, September 19. Authorities say deputies were sent to the Sunoco gas station at 334 North 20th Street on...
Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies in hours long standoff in St. Joseph County
MENDON, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County deputies arrested a man following an hours long standoff Saturday night, September 17 in Mendon. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says the incident happened when deputies responded to a call for domestic violence around 9 p.m. at a home near Mendon Elementary School.
Several hundred lose power due to early morning thunderstorm
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An early morning thunderstorm has knocked out power for some. 255 Consumers Energy customers in Kalamazoo County lost power from the storm that developed around 3:00 a.m. 147 customers in Calhoun County lost power, with another 27 in St. Joseph County and 33 in...
Barry County educator wins Excellence in Education Award from the Michigan Lottery
BARRY COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Barry County educator known for the influence he has on his students has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery. The award winner, Nathan Fischer, is a second grade teacher at Lee Elementary, which is a part...
