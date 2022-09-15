ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

Several hundred lose power due to early morning thunderstorm

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An early morning thunderstorm has knocked out power for some. 255 Consumers Energy customers in Kalamazoo County lost power from the storm that developed around 3:00 a.m. 147 customers in Calhoun County lost power, with another 27 in St. Joseph County and 33 in...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

