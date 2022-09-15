ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile

Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
Nebraska announces official changes to the DC position following Week 3

Nebraska is making some coaching changes official Sunday afternoon. The Huskers announced that Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch will assume the role of Defensive Coordinator. That move comes following news that interim coach Mickey Joseph made the call to let go of DC Erik Chinander. A massive staff overhaul is...
Rapid Reaction: Mickey Joseph's debut one to forget as Sooners roll

A strong start soon turned ugly in Lincoln. No. 6 Oklahoma rolled in and spoiled Mickey Joseph’s debut as interim head coach of Nebraska. The 49-14 Sooners’ win served as a microcosm of Nebraska’s problems. Defensive failures, offensive line woes, turnovers … they all reared their ugly heads. Joseph has his work cut out. That’s not news to anyone.
Nebraska fan makes pitch for Huskers to hire one coach with t-shirt in Week 3

Nebraska fans have been through the wringer in recent years. Program golden child Scott Frost was even unable to turn things around and was fired on Sunday. Expecting Mickey Joseph to immediately turn things around – especially against No. 6 Oklahoma – was optimistic, to say the least. While the drubbing going on in Lincoln this weekend is far from Joseph’s fault, it further confirms how poor this Nebraska team truly is.
Fans react to Mickey Joseph's rough debut as Nebraska interim HC

Mickey Joseph’s first game as Nebraska’s interim head coach is going about how everyone expected. There’s no way anybody really expected the Huskers to legitimately compete with the No. 6 team in the country in his first true test. Perhaps his best case scenario was simply staying afloat.
