Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 Sunday
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout Machines
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down Overnight
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears Up
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianship
KSAT 12
Missing child Lina Khil to get national attention on ‘Investigation Discovery’ this week
SAN ANTONIO – Nine months after Lina Sardar Khil disappeared from her apartment complex playground, her case is getting some national attention. “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on Lina on Wednesday. The show, which features unsolved violent crimes, airs at 8 p.m. on Investigation Discovery and will also stream on Discovery+.
Peeping Tom Pulls Out Knife and Tries Attacking Victims Father
A San Antonio girl was in her room around 10:30 pm when she noticed something startling. The girl was alone in her room when she glanced at her window and noticed something that sent her running to her father. MAN STARING BACK THROUGH A WINDOW. Staring back at the girl...
Two people found inside stolen vehicle with gunshot wounds across street from church
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a shooting on the east side after two victims were found inside what officers say was a stolen vehicle located across the street from a church. It happened just before 11 a.m. on the 200 block of Noblewood near the Wheatley Heights Sports...
KSAT 12
‘We love her. She’ll be missed:’ Family grieves after fatal Capstone Ridge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a woman involved in a fatal domestic violence attack in San Antonio shared their concerns in hopes of reaching other people who may be impacted by similar situations. The woman, 41, who was killed at her home on Capstone Ridge Saturday has been...
Police: 8-year-old shot while playing video games inside room
SAN ANTONIO — An 8-year-old was at home playing video games when he was shot in the leg by someone who opened fire at the house. The San Antonio Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday in the 7000 block of Hallie Spirit on the city's west side.
Chief: Man killed after struggle with San Antonio officers
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio police officer fatally shot a man during an arrest on Sunday, according to authorities.Police had been called to the city's west side after being contacted by the man's family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters.When police spotted the man around 9 a.m. as he was riding his bicycle, he began to fight with officers, McManus said.During the struggle, the man is accused of pushing himself away from the officers and then yelling, "I have a gun. I'm going to shoot" before allegedly reaching for his waistband, McManus said.One officer fired three shots, hitting the man. The officer, a 13-year-veteran of the police department, suffered a broken hand during the struggle with the man, authorities said.The man, whose name was not immediately released by authorities, died at the scene. No weapon was found on him.Authorities on Sunday continued their investigation into the shooting.
fox7austin.com
Deputies asking for help identifying suspect in San Marcos car theft
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a recent theft in San Marcos. On Sept. 12, around 11:50 p.m., a silver 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen from the 2700 block of S. Old Bastrop Hwy in San Marcos. HCSO said the vehicle was later found in Austin.
Family of 10-year-old killed sends letter to Texas Attorney General requesting murder case be reassigned
SAN ANTONIO — The family of London Bribiescas, a 10-year-old girl who was killed back on January 10, 2019, along with 16-year-old Alexa Montez and Nichol Olsen, has sent a letter to the Texas Attorney General requesting he reassign the investigation to the Texas Rangers. "Bexar County Sheriff Javier...
KSAT 12
Victims’ families call for state to remove Bexar County sheriff from Anaqua Springs case
SAN ANTONIO – Two families made strong accusations Monday against Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and his office for the handling of shooting deaths of two young girls and their mother in the Anaqua Springs neighborhood in Boerne in 2019. The Bribiescas and Montez families are calling for the...
Two men stabbed in 'random' attacks at San Antonio H-E-B, VIA bus stop
One victim is in critical condition.
KLTV
Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A San Antonio man has pleaded guilty for his role in the shooting death of a man on Vance Street in Tyler. Trey Malik Allen Barreau was in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom Monday for a plea docket agreement. Barreau pleaded guilty to the offense of burglary of habitation, a second-degree felony. According to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, the murder charge against Barreau was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, considering he was one of the least culpable in the murder case and he cooperated with law enforcement.
KSAT 12
Man runs to meat market for help after getting shot at home on near North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man ran to a meat market for help after he was shot in the chest Monday afternoon. The shooter is still on the run, police said. The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. at a home near N. Flores Street and W. Poplar Street north of downtown.
KSAT 12
Smoke shop employee shoots, injures suspect during robbery attempt, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An employee at a smoke shop on the West Side shot a suspect during a robbery attempt, according to San Antonio police. That suspect is now recovering in an area hospital. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The smoke shop is located in a shopping...
Woman seen in viral video swimming in the downtown River Walk
SAN ANTONIO — A viral TikTok video of a woman swimming in the downtown portion of the River Walk is getting quite a bit of attention. The video shows the person swimming across the river before coming up on the edge laughing and smiling. The TikTok video, posted by...
WFAA
'Lured under false pretenses' | Bexar County sheriff investigating after migrants flown from San Antonio to Florida, Martha's Vineyard
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said his office is opening an investigation after he says migrants were "lured" away from the Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio and flown to Florida and Massachusetts "under false pretenses." He said the sheriff's office believes that a Venezuelan migrant...
Disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be subject of upcoming show on Investigation Discovery
Khil has been missing since December 2021, and her family said they no longer believe she is in Texas.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for making terroristic threats to two San Antonio parochial schools
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested Friday night after he made terroristic threats to two parochial schools, an arrest affidavit said. Hayden Taylor Kuwamura made threatening and alarming statements to teachers and staff at St. Mary’s Hall and Central Catholic High School, according to the affidavit.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after random stabbings outside H-E-B, at VIA bus stop on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man who it appears went on a stabbing spree on the Southeast Side early Monday attacked victims at random, according to San Antonio police. Police believe Gregorio Cantu, 23, stabbed two men for no apparent reason. SAPD said the two stabbings happened within minutes of...
FOUND: SAPD searching for missing 15-year-old
SAN ANTONIO — The 15-year-old girl who was missing Friday and last seen in the 5800 block of Fort Stanwix Street has been found, according to officials. The San Antonio Police Department said Camila Guerrero De La Fuente was found Saturday afternoon.
Chicken-and-waffle chain Chick’nCone opens San Antonio store, one of six planned in Texas
The Pennsylvania-based chain is known for its proprietary fried chicken-filled waffle cones.
