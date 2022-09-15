Read full article on original website
BBC
Renee MacRae: Murder trial told of police station incident
The trial of a man accused of murdering a woman and their young son in 1976 has heard how his wife told him to leave a police interview. William MacDowell, 80, denies murdering Renee MacRae, 36, and three-year-old Andrew MacRae in the Highlands. The High Court in Inverness heard Mr...
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
King Charles III: Hopes and expectations for the new monarch
As the reign of King Charles III begins, people are waiting to discover the type of monarch he will be. Many have already met him, during his time as the Prince of Wales, and to others he is well-known for his campaigning on environmental issues. The BBC spoke to people...
Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure
Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
Queen Elizabeth II: 'She's been a constant in all our lives'
People have gathered across the country to watch the funeral of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. BBC News spoke to those attending screenings of the service in Nottinghamshire. Julian Brandy, 31, Michelle Breslin, 58, and Lulu Brandy, 39, all from Arnold, came out together to watch the service at...
Queen Elizabeth II: Man who tackled shooter on duty during funeral
A man who tackled a teenager who shot at Queen Elizabeth II in 1981 was on duty during her funeral procession. John Heasman was the first person to grab 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant, who shot at the Queen with blanks from a replica pistol during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Mr...
Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says
Two fisherman died accidentally when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate, an inquest has concluded. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020. Robert Morley's body was recovered on...
Islamic preacher Khandaker Rahman discharged from mosque rape trial
An imam who raped a schoolgirl in a mosque has been unconditionally discharged. Khandaker Rahman, 67, from Cwmdu, Swansea, was found to have committed the crimes by a jury at Swansea Crown Court in June, after a trial of facts, as he was too ill to stand trial. The absolute...
Teen crushed by forklift truck on Shipdham farm, inquest hears
A teenager was crushed to death by a forklift truck while working at a farm less than a month after starting his new job, an inquest heard. Zach Richardson, 18, from Lincolnshire, became trapped between the truck and a wall at Elm Farm, near Shipdham, Norfolk, on 24 October 2020.
Man admits offence in Queen lying-in-state queue
A man who was escorted away by police from the queue to see the Queen lying in state has admitted a public order offence in court. Mark Hague, 52, of no fixed address, was escorted from the line after making a comment in the queue just outside of Westminster Hall on Saturday.
Scarborough: Man who died after assault named as Peter Houghton
A man who died after an assault in Scarborough has been named as 59-year-old Peter Houghton. Mr Houghton, from Hull, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident on Newborough at about 21:00 BST on Saturday, but later died. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder...
Man dies in County Clare aircraft crash
A man has died following an aircraft crash in County Clare, in the Republic of Ireland. The crash happened in the Miltown Malbay area on Sunday afternoon and involved a motor-propelled glider aircraft, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports. Emergency services remain at the scene which has been preserved for...
Somerset nurse struck off for failing to dispense morphine
A nurse in Somerset has been struck off after she failed to give morphine to a patient before they underwent surgery. Amanda-Jane Price had been suspended from front-line duties since the incident in March 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council ruled that Miss Price had been "dishonest" with her colleagues...
George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
Train strikes could impact the London Marathon
Train drivers and railway workers across the country are set to stage the largest strike to date as part the long-running row over pay. Members of the Aslef and RMT unions will walk out on 1 October in order to bring the rail network to an "effective standstill", union bosses said.
Queen's corgis and pony wait at Windsor Castle as coffin approaches
The Queen's last two corgis have appeared during her coffin's procession to Windsor Castle, as if out waiting for their mistress's return. Muick and Sandy were pictured in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle as she approached St George's Chapel. The dogs - one on a red lead and one on...
M62 shooting: Armed officer 'leant out of car and shot Yassar Yaqub'
An armed officer leant out of a car window and fatally shot a man during a police stop on the M62 in West Yorkshire, an inquest has heard. Yassar Yaqub was shot when the Audi car he was travelling in was stopped on the M62 near Huddersfield in January 2017.
Cambridgeshire policeman sentenced for controlling behaviour
A police officer has been told by a judge he was "lucky" not to be jailed for controlling and coercive behaviour against a partner. PC George Georgiou, 44, from Ware, Hertfordshire, serves with Cambridgeshire Police. St Albans Crown Court heard he used his position to "bully" his partner and "caused...
