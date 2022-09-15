Read full article on original website
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
BBC
Police investigate abuse claims at Nicky Campbell school
Allegations of historical sexual and violent physical abuse at a private school in Edinburgh are being investigated by the police. Police Scotland said there is a "live and ongoing investigation" into the claims of abuse at Edinburgh Academy. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell has previously spoken of being the victim of abuse...
Mourners brought to tears as they say goodbye to Queen at Westminster Hall
Mourners have been brought to tears as they said goodbye to the Queen during her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London. Members of the public were paying their respects to the late monarch from 5pm on Wednesday after her coffin was taken to the hall from Buckingham Palace.
BBC
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, following a committal service.
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 days after becoming PM, amid Brexit row
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 proceedings against the European Union within days of becoming prime minister, as a legal war with Brussels looms over the Northern Ireland protocol. The foreign secretary and Tory leadership frontrunner is understood to have received fresh advice from trade and legal experts about invoking...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
TUI pilot turns plane around to pick up crying little girl 'left behind' at airport
A father has praised TUI after one of their pilots turned a plane around to pick up a crying little girl who was 'left behind' at the airport. Adrian Insley was travelling with his partner, their four children, his parents. He said that the incident took place on the way...
King Charles tells PM Truss: Queen's death 'The moment I've been dreading'
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles described the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth as the moment he had "been dreading", in an exchange with Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday which was picked up by television cameras.
BBC
Ansty crash: Family ‘devastated by senseless death’ of teenager
The family of a teenager killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "vibrant young man who had his whole life ahead of him". Charlie Chandler, 18, from Burgess Hill, was involved in a collision near the village of Ansty, near Haywards Heath, West Sussex. The crash happened on...
BBC
Family's anger at funeral postponement
A family has criticised a crematorium for cancelling their 91-year-old mother's funeral scheduled for the day the Queen is laid to rest. Marion Sharp was due to be cremated near Friockheim, Angus, on Monday. Her relatives said they had been told the service would go ahead as planned but were...
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
BBC
Ukraine's first lady says Queen shared Ukraine's values
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said Queen Elizabeth II "shared the values Ukraine stands for today". After an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Ms Zelenska said the late Queen had "repeatedly" said words of support for Ukraine - which is fighting a war with Russia.
PMs get reshuffled at Queen's funeral: Awkward moment the six living former premiers - Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major - are stopped at doors of Westminster Abbey and told to enter in chronological order
All six living former Prime Ministers paid their respects to the Queen at her funeral service in Westminster Abbey today. Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major were among those attending the state event. But they looked slightly awkward as a group of them...
As Britain shuts down for Queen's funeral, thousands face disruption
LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - While Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will be observed across Britain, thousands of people face cancelled doctor appointments, closed food banks and shut supermarkets because of a surprise national holiday.
BBC
King Charles III: Hopes and expectations for the new monarch
As the reign of King Charles III begins, people are waiting to discover the type of monarch he will be. Many have already met him, during his time as the Prince of Wales, and to others he is well-known for his campaigning on environmental issues. The BBC spoke to people...
BBC
Danny Humble killing: Five teenagers jailed over Cramlington street attack
Five teenagers have been jailed for killing a man who was kicked and stamped to death while walking home. Danny Humble, 35 and a father of two, was "swarmed" as he lay on the ground during an altercation in Cramlington, Northumberland, in May 2021. Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way,...
BBC
Extraordinary photos from the Queen’s funeral
Large crowds gathered in central London on Monday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she made her final journey from Westminster to Windsor. The coffin, topped with the Royal Standard and Imperial State Crown, was carried to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors. King Charles III and other senior members of the Royal Family followed behind on foot.
BBC
Holyrood resume business with tributes to Queen
Business at the Scottish Parliament is resuming with further tributes to the late Queen. Holyrood sittings were suspended after the death of the monarch, and party leaders attended her funeral on Monday. A special session on Tuesday is allowing backbench MSPs to share their thoughts and reflections. Proceedings are expected...
