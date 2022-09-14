ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

skyhinews.com

Candidate for Colorado Senate District 8 on the campaign trail, including a stop in Grand County on Sept. 19

The Colorado Senate District 8 race is heating up between Republican candidate Matt Solomon and Democratic candidate Dylan Roberts, ahead of the November elections. As Solomon prepares to visit Grand County next week, he spoke about his goals for the office, experiences campaigning and meeting community members across the vast district.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
broomfieldleader.com

U.S. 36 bikeway connection coming to Colo. 128 in Broomfield

Broomfield cyclists will have an easier and safer connection to the U.S. 36 bikeway later this year through a new 12-food-wide path connecting the bikeway to westbound Colo. 128. The project was approved by the Broomfield City Council this week and uses a $296,000 grant for the Colorado Department of...
BROOMFIELD, CO
94.3 The X

More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?

Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
LONGMONT, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Ganahl unveils transportation plan focused on roads, wants to ask voters to replace fees with taxes

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl on Thursday unveiled a plan to spend billions on improving and expanding roads across Colorado while rolling back state spending on other forms of transportation. Flanked by Republican state lawmakers and supporters, Ganahl said she wants to ask voters to convert a package of transportation-related...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Five Years of Road Construction Delays for Metro Denver Drivers

On September 15, the Colorado Department of Transportation celebrated the approval of $1.7 billion in funding after its updated ten-year plan was okayed by the Transportation Commission of Colorado. The windfall will be added to an estimated $2.2 billion in previous capital investments associated with a dizzying array of projects, including several — Central 70, I-25 North and the I-25 South Gap among them — that are in varying stages of construction and completion, plus plenty more earmarked for the future.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

'Bussed' Venezuelan families flood Denver’s homeless services

(Denver, Colo.) Refugees from Venezuela have flooded the homeless families assistance program at Volunteers of America in Denver, according to Angel Hurtado. Hurtado works with youth and families at VOA. “Dare I say that we’ve seen some families come from Venezuela,” she remarked during a seminar last week hosted by Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “I would say they are being bussed here. It is an exploding population.”
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver council approves homeless tent site in city-owned parking lot

The Denver City Council on Monday night approved two measures on homelessness, one of which allows a group to operate a homeless tent site in a city-owned parking lot. That measure approves a license agreement with Colorado Village Collaborative to operate a "Safe Outdoor Space" in the Arie P. Taylor building's parking lot. The building is located at 4685 Peoria Street, north of Interstate 70. Under that agreement, the site...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Motel that provided emergency housing during pandemic closes

On Thursday, dozens of displaced Denver residents were moving and packing up their belongings to move out of their rooms at the Quality Inn on Zuni where many have been staying since the pandemic started. For Don Walker it's been home for the last year."It makes me madder than a blind man in a silent movie," Walker told CBS News Colorado. "They're putting people out, not giving them a chance to kind of put a situation together, or whatever. It  just came all of a sudden." Walker is just one of at least 150 residents who's been staying at the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Advocates seek $32 million in property tax hike in Denver, argue libraries help solve America's ills

If you ask Sonja Ulibarri, libraries are the antidote to the ills that plague America. Ulibarri, a library commissioner and the CEO of the Denver chapter of Girls Inc., spoke in support of Question 2I during the campaign kickoff in Highland Park. The measure seeks to increase funding for Denver Public Libraries by hiking property taxes to the tune of $32 million. Supporters are seeking to persuade Denver voters to...
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

State finds Denver violated the rights of Black boys with disabilities

Editor's note: This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado, a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools. Sign up for its newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. Denver Public Schools systematically violated the rights of Black boys with disabilities who attend specialized programs, state education officials found in a wide-ranging...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
DENVER, CO

Community Policy