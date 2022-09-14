On Thursday, dozens of displaced Denver residents were moving and packing up their belongings to move out of their rooms at the Quality Inn on Zuni where many have been staying since the pandemic started. For Don Walker it's been home for the last year."It makes me madder than a blind man in a silent movie," Walker told CBS News Colorado. "They're putting people out, not giving them a chance to kind of put a situation together, or whatever. It just came all of a sudden." Walker is just one of at least 150 residents who's been staying at the...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO