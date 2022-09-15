WATCH: Carson Wentz's 5 most improbable throws from Week 1

Carson Wentz had quite the debut for the Washington Commanders. Wentz passes for over 300 yards and four touchdowns in his first game, leading Washington to a come-from-behind win in the fourth quarter.

But it wasn’t always easy. Wentz’s two interceptions in the second half almost cost the Commanders a game they were in control of throughout the first half.

Most Washington fans likely didn’t expect Wentz to throw 41 passes in his debut. While Wentz had his misfires, he also made multiple terrific throws in the Week 1 win over the Jaguars.

NFL’s Next Gen Stats’ data indicated Wentz had two of the more improbable touchdown passes from Week 1. It was the two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, respectively.

Next Gen Stats uses completion probability to determine the most improbable throws and both TD passes were less than a 24% completion probability.

Those weren’t Wentz’s only big-time throws from Week 1. Follow the link to watch as Next Gen Stats reveals his five most improbable throws from his Washington debut.