Read full article on original website
idontlikeusernames
5d ago
only ended up in the hospital because they over reacted. this is like someone who goes to the hospital because thry get too high off weed. it's ridiculous
Reply(1)
17
Bob Swan
3d ago
I’ve eaten this chip. And the only time I ever wanted to go to the hospital is a few hours later when I tried pooping hahahaha RING OF FIRE
Reply(1)
8
Related
‘My son didn’t mean to die’: Mother issues warning after boy dies doing viral TikTok challenge
A mother who said her son died after attempting a viral challenge has issued a warning to parents and teenagers about the danger of the Tik Tok trend.Lauryn Keating said she found her 14-year-old son Leon Brown unresponsive in his room at their home in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire on 25 August.She later learned that he had tried the “blackout challenge”, a viral trend that is believed to have caused the brain injury which led to the death of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee last month.In the latest iteration of a dangerous dare, children film themselves holding their breath until they fall...
Domino's Employee Forced to Work Weekends Alone Quits via Post-it Notes in Viral TikTok
A Domino's worker by the name of Isabella went viral on TikTok after leaving post-it notes up for management asking them not to schedule her alone on weekends. In one message, she even said that if they did it to her one more time then they should consider her two weeks' notice.
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
Little girl leaves devastating note outside Knotty Ash home where schoolgirl, 9, was shot dead as locals left reeling
A LITTLE girl left a devastating note on the door of the house where a nine-year-old was shot dead. The youngster pleaded with locals to "be careful" after Olivia Pratt Korbel was gunned down in her own home last night. A child was today spotted coming out a property on...
RELATED PEOPLE
17-Year-Old Quits Dunkin’ Donuts After Being Forced to Close Store by Herself in Viral TikTok
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a number of US industries that have found themselves in a bit of an employment pickle: keeping businesses staffed is becoming increasingly difficult for particular lines of work. While there seems to be a growing number of folks across the board who have voiced displeasure with their jobs in general and have walked out the door as part of the "great resignation," data shows that some lines of work have been harder by this phenomenon than others.
Entitled Sons Destroy Dad’s Cars With Hammer After He ‘Refused to Share’ $3.6 Million Lottery Win
A lottery is a form of gambling that has gained popularity over the years. Hitting the jackpot can change one’s life completely in a positive way, although there are some instances where it could rip a family apart. Such is the case of Alex Robertson, who was part of...
Wife claims hitting her cheating husband and his mistress with her car seconds after she saw them kissing was an 'accident'
When Christie Lee Kennedy saw her husband kissing another woman she felt her 'whole life had been torn apart'. But the 37-year-old has denied deliberately driving into her cheating spouse and his mistress just seconds later. Kennedy had been married to David Larkin for almost a decade when she discovered...
92-year-old woman swears by £2 cream to keep her looking decades younger
Looking at her, you would never guess that Joan Woodhouse was 92 years old. After her granddaughter set up a TikTok account for her, Joan's followers have been dying to know the secret to her youthful looks - and this nonagenarian isn't about to gatekeep. It turns out that Joan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brit teen, 18, dies after taking one sip of Pina Colada while on holiday with pals on Costa del Sol
A BRITISH teen has died on holiday in the Costa Del Sol after taking just one sip of Pina Colada. Shiv Mistry, 18, suffered a severe allergic reaction to the drink after it was made with dairy cream rather than coconut cream. The high achiever, who was due to study...
U.K.・
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Young couple who had just found 'true love' and their close mate are killed in 'horrendous' crash
Three friends killed in a horror two-vehicle crash in Tasmania´s south on Saturday have been identified by police. Maddie Baird, 19, her boyfriend Andrew Everett, 28, and driver Brady Poole, 27, died at the scene where their Toyota Corolla collided into an oncoming VW on the South Arm Highway.
Angry Father and Son Left Speechless When They Find Out Hunter Actually Eats The Deer
Man, I still have a hard time wrapping my head around this one. For as vile as a place as the internet can be, every so often, it graces you with a timeless classic. So why not revisit this one, coming to us from the fall of 2019 in Long Island, New York.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap
As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
Groom and five guests mysteriously die at wedding in Nigeria, with bride and seven others treated in hospital
A groom and five guests have mysteriously died after attending a wedding in Nigeria, while the bride and seven others are being treated in hospital. Obinna Dieke, 33, and his wife Nebechi were married on Friday at a ceremony attended by their friends and family near the city of Enugu, southern Nigeria.
Parents demand answers after their six-year-old boy collapsed and died after waiting nearly 12 hours for a medical evacuation
A six-year-old boy went into cardiac arrest and died after waiting 12 hours for a medical plane to evacuate him from a regional hospital. Austin Facer was giggling and watching Spongebob Squarepants at Broken Hill Hospital, waiting for a transfer to a facility in Sydney, Adelaide or Melbourne on October 22, 2019.
My son’s asked to move back home saying he can’t sleep because of his newborn but I’m stunned & my husband is fuming
ANY parent will know the struggle of having a newborn that just won’t sleep through the night. One man has come up with a solution to this problem, one that has shocked his parents and left his family divided that is. Taking to Mumsnet, a grandma has posted that...
She died hiding behind Mummy: The sickening violence that left Olivia, 9, blasted to death at foot of her stairs
It was past bedtime and nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel should have been drifting into a comfortable sleep in the safety of her family home. Instead, in a horrific set of freak circumstances, her mother opened the front door to investigate a commotion outside and within seconds a gun-toting gangster had shot Olivia and left her dying at the foot of the stairs.
Double tragedy for family as girl, three, wakes up at her own funeral before dying hours later
A three-year-old Mexican girl woke up during her own funeral before dying hours later at a hospital, her family claims. Little Camila Paralta was first pronounced dead around 9pm on 17 August at a hospital in San Luis Potosí. Her family had brought her in because she had been feverish and vomiting, and were told that she had died due to dehydration, El Universal reported. But during a funeral service the day later, Camila’s mom, Mary Peralta, noticed that her daughter was breathing inside the coffin, she said. The little girl was rushed to the hospital again, where she...
Hilarious moment girl, 5, bursts into tears at realising she won't grow up to be a princess and will have to do 'boring things' like 'go food shopping and wash the dishes'
A schoolgirl burst into tears when she realised she wouldn't be a princess when she grows up and will instead face 'boring' chores like washing dishes like her mother. Órla McEvity, from Erskine, Scotland, was watching her mother Catherine Stafford-Grimley cleaning the house and quizzed her about why she was doing it.
KIDS・
Tragic details emerge of deadly kangaroo attack as it's revealed the victim was an alpaca farmer who raised the marsupial as a pet
An elderly man who was savagely killed by his pet kangaroo in the first deadly attack in 86 years, was a respected and loving alpaca farmer. Peter Eades, 77, was found by a relative at his property in Redmond, near Albany in Western Australia's Great Southern region, suffering serious injuries at about 5pm on Sunday.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
174K+
Followers
26K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 21