963xke.com
Art This Way hosting art crawl downtown Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Art This Way will host its fifth Art Crawl fundraising event on Friday, September 23, from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m., in downtown Fort Wayne. With each ticket purchased, attendees will gain access to 12 unique locations along the Art Crawl. All participating venues will feature a live artist performance, live music, a gallery show, free appetizers and a cash bar. New to the event this year is a devoted alleyway to a silent disco where attendees are equipped with wireless headphones to listen to music and dance the night away.
WANE-TV
Three Rivers Festival director out after 1 year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival is looking for new leadership – again. Justin Shurley confirmed to WANE 15 he’s no longer executive director of the festival. He’s taken a new position as Director of Philanthropy at The League for the Blind and Disabled, he said.
963xke.com
Honor Flight set to take 85 vets to D.C. on September 28
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is slated for its 39th Honor Flight from Fort Wayne on September 28, 2022. Eighty-five veterans from the Fort Wayne area are booked and confirmed for the flight. The flight consists of 6 Korea War veterans, 12 Cold War veterans,...
963xke.com
Alive Community Outreach Peace Week events to uplift nonviolence
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – In recognition of Wednesday, September 21 as the International Day of Peace, Alive Community Outreach is holding several events throughout this week that focus on nonviolence and developing a peacemaking culture. The group is hoping residents will come out to support the mission of...
wfft.com
Johnny Appleseed Festival is back for its 47th year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thousands of people made there way to Johnny Appleseed Park this weekend. The 47th annual Johnny Appleseed Festival returned Saturdaywith food, music, vendors, demonstrations from the 1800s, and so much more. This year they added pony rides from the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.
WNDU
Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw
According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
963xke.com
Repairs to Citizens Square lot to impact parking spots
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Repairs to the Citizens Square parking lot are scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. Parking lot access will be limited to the front lane of the parking lot with the entrance to be off Clinton Street and the exit to be the east exit onto Berry Street. The parking spaces in the front lane will be reserved for members of the public needing to be at Citizens Square.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, Indiana, was born about 200 years ago when a strategic war fort was constructed at the confluence of the three rivers. Since its establishment in 1794, the town has developed to form a gorgeous network of boulevards and parks that connect neighboring towns and three rivers, which are registered on the National Register of Historic Places.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Hop Spot Crew holds annual Lowrider & Bike Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A local nonprofit organization is bringing awareness and funding to deserving causes. The Hop Spot Crew kicked off their 4th annual Lowrider & Bike Show on Saturday. It was free to the public with an appreciated donation. The event had a live auction, food...
WANE-TV
Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
963xke.com
FWFD’s Technical Rescue Team gets boost from NIPSCO grant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The FWFD got a big boost in the form of a grant from NIPSCO. On Tuesday, the Fort Wayne Fire Department was awarded $1,668 through NIPSCO’s Public Safety & Education Training Grant. The money will be used to buy books for the Technical...
WNDU
189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A raw material shortage is being blamed for the loss of 189 jobs in Warsaw. Fiber optic supplier KGP Telecommunications, Inc., or KGPCo, plans to close its plant on N. Detroit Street. The jobs will be phased out starting in November and finishing in January. Documents...
WANE-TV
‘Man killer’: Remembering Fort Wayne’s forgotten speedway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Racing is in the blood of many Hoosiers. The Indy 500 has helped fuel a love for the sport unseen in many other places, but its history in the state derives much further north than the hallowed bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The...
WANE-TV
Golf tournament raises over $31k for YMCA camp
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than $31,000 was raised in a golf tournament benefiting the YMCA’s Camp Potawotami. Proceeds from the 31st annual tournament fund the construction of a new high ropes course, the YMCA said in a release. The new course is said to be more accessible and allow more campers to climb at one time.
Silver Alert canceled for northern Indiana girl
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl from the Fort Wayne area.
Auburn community comes together for cancer benefit
The Auburn community gathered for a fundraiser to help a 3-year-old boy with cancer.
Inside Indiana Business
Warsaw telecomm facility shutting down
Minnesota-based KGPCo. has notified the state it is shutting down its telecommunications manufacturing facility in Warsaw and 189 will people lose their jobs. The company, which manufactures devices for optical fiber networks, says it is struggling with a raw material shortage. The company says the layoffs primarily involve employees who...
963xke.com
Steuben Co., Angola Police hosting women’s self-defense training
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Every two minutes someone in the USA is sexually assaulted. Law enforcement officials in Steuben County are asking you if you could defend yourself if attacked. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Angola City Police Department are offering realistic, physical, self-defense training for...
WANE-TV
7 pets die in late Saturday house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened late Saturday night. Fire crews responded to the 6500 block of Hackberry Drive around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the home. Two people inside made it out of the house.
963xke.com
Fire badly damages Haffner Drive home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is still trying to determine what sparked a fire in a home close to Reed Road Sunday night. Around 7:15 crews were called to 4961 Haffner Drive on reports of a structure fire and found flames throughout the garage, breezeway, and kitchen roof area. Crews worked for around 20 minutes to knock down the flames. After the fire was put out firefighters worked to salvage the contents of the home.
