Patton Oswalt Follows the "COVID Comedy" Trend, Much to Our Disappointment

As 2022 enters its final months, it seems that we are in a boom of “COVID Comedy,” which is what we’ll call almost every new Netflix comedy special. Netflix and HBO are well-known for their hour-long specials, which have launched and prolonged careers of comedians such as Amy Schumer, Hannah Gadsby, and Bo Burnham. Patton Oswalt is one of Netflix’s most prolific classic comedians, but his new special forces us to wonder why.
'Street Outlaws' Star JJ Da Boss Boasts an Impressive Net Worth

Fans of the Street Outlaws franchise have grown to love star JJ Da Boss and his family since they first stepped onto the scene. Between his large family dynamic and impressive collection of cars, JJ Da Boss quickly became a fan favorite and got nearly everyone wanting to know more. Let’s take a deep dive into the father-of-eleven’s net worth!
Jo Koy
'Survivor 43' Contestant Jesse Lopez Reveals He Used to be in a Gang, Now Has PhD (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Season 43 is the first season of Survivor's so-called “new era” in which the contestants have seen many of the game’s new twists and turns. While they may think they know what to expect, we can be sure that they have no idea, as Jeff Probst will likely remind us. As the tribemates get to know one another, the game may not be the only thing that’s surprising.
Meet NewJeans: HYBE’s Global Breakout Girl Group Where ‘Everything Was Riding on Secrecy’

One month ago, something strange happened in the K-pop world: A girl group surprise-released their first music video on YouTube with zero hype, news or previously released information. Surprise releases aren’t new to the global music industry, with most artists preferring later announcements to hype up album streams nowadays, but NewJeans created something remarkable in the larger context of their unexpected and unorthodox release in the K-pop industry, where expert planning and precise rollouts are cornerstones of the business. Korean companies utilize a proven method of announcing albums, releasing pre-order information, and teasing material from the album photo shoots, videos and songs before...
Recent Boa Drama Dropped at a Harry Styles Concert, and We're Not Talking About a Snake

In a perfect world, when one sees that a boa was potentially stolen at a Harry Styles concert, the boa in question is a boa constrictor. Imagine living in a universe where a snake that is roughly 10 feet long cannot only be snuck into Madison Square Garden, but it can also be stolen while there. We can all agree that story is the one we want circulating on TikTok. Sadly, that's not the boa story we got.
Briana's Dad May Be Back in Her Life on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'

At this point, there's not much that Teen Mom fans don't know about the stars of the franchise. But, because Briana DeJesus talks about her birth father in the Sept. 20 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, many may be curious about who Briana's dad is. That's probably because, outside of Briana's immediate relatives, there isn't much known about anyone else.
August Alsina Has Been Struggling With Health Issues Over the Years

Fans of R&B singer August Alsina have long been worried about the 30-year-old’s wellbeing. Over the years, the NOLA native has shared a series of cryptic messages on social media that have been a cause for concern. Additionally, the singer’s reveal of his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith and the backlash has also taken a toll on the star. With ever-changing news surrounding August’s health status, fans make it a point to consistently shower the singer with support.
This TikTok Creator May Have Just Predicted Taylor Swift's Entire Track List for 'Midnights'

As we near closer to the release of Taylor Swift's 10th studio album "Midnights," Swifties are hard at work. Last month during the MTV Video Music Awards, the "All Too Well" crooner surprised us when she announced that she would be dropping a brand-spanking-new 13-track album this October. Ever since, Swifties have had their eyes and ears open for even the slightest of clues relating to this album.
Kumail Nanjiani and Wife Emily V. Gordon Live Life to the Fullest While Immunocompromised (EXCLUSIVE)

Whether you know him as the awkward Uber driver in 2019's buddy action flick Stuber or as cosmic-powered, quasi-immortal Bollywood star Kingo in Marvel's 2021 film Eternals (which he got astonishingly ripped for), actor, producer, and Academy Award–nominated writer Kumail Nanjiani is one of Hollywood's most likable and talented men. We'll even dare to call him an "It" boy. And yes, his résumé is quite well-rounded genre-wise.
