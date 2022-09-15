Read full article on original website
Patton Oswalt Follows the "COVID Comedy" Trend, Much to Our Disappointment
As 2022 enters its final months, it seems that we are in a boom of “COVID Comedy,” which is what we’ll call almost every new Netflix comedy special. Netflix and HBO are well-known for their hour-long specials, which have launched and prolonged careers of comedians such as Amy Schumer, Hannah Gadsby, and Bo Burnham. Patton Oswalt is one of Netflix’s most prolific classic comedians, but his new special forces us to wonder why.
'Street Outlaws' Star JJ Da Boss Boasts an Impressive Net Worth
Fans of the Street Outlaws franchise have grown to love star JJ Da Boss and his family since they first stepped onto the scene. Between his large family dynamic and impressive collection of cars, JJ Da Boss quickly became a fan favorite and got nearly everyone wanting to know more. Let’s take a deep dive into the father-of-eleven’s net worth!
Meet Pro Drag Race Royalty — 'Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings' Star Kayla Morton
Among the drivers who risk their lives every week on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings is drag race royalty, Kayla Morton. As the daughter of ex-Pro Stock racer Stanley Morton, Kayla’s made name for herself both on and off the track. She, her dad, and her boyfriend Chris “Boosted...
'The Manchurian Candidate's' Henry Silva Has Passed Away at 95
Actor Henry Silva, best known for his role as Chunjin in 1962’s The Manchurian Candidate, has passed away at 95. The star's son confirmed to Variety that the actor — who was also known for portraying the tough guy in multiple films including 1960's Ocean’s Eleven — died on Sept. 14, 2022.
'Survivor 43' Contestant Jesse Lopez Reveals He Used to be in a Gang, Now Has PhD (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Season 43 is the first season of Survivor's so-called “new era” in which the contestants have seen many of the game’s new twists and turns. While they may think they know what to expect, we can be sure that they have no idea, as Jeff Probst will likely remind us. As the tribemates get to know one another, the game may not be the only thing that’s surprising.
Meet NewJeans: HYBE’s Global Breakout Girl Group Where ‘Everything Was Riding on Secrecy’
One month ago, something strange happened in the K-pop world: A girl group surprise-released their first music video on YouTube with zero hype, news or previously released information. Surprise releases aren’t new to the global music industry, with most artists preferring later announcements to hype up album streams nowadays, but NewJeans created something remarkable in the larger context of their unexpected and unorthodox release in the K-pop industry, where expert planning and precise rollouts are cornerstones of the business. Korean companies utilize a proven method of announcing albums, releasing pre-order information, and teasing material from the album photo shoots, videos and songs before...
Wells Adams Reveals Hosting 'Best in Dough' Is the Most Fun He's Ever Had on TV (EXCLUSIVE)
Bachelorette alum Wells Adams has hosting double duties this summer. Along with returning as the resident bartender (and therapist) on Bachelor in Paradise, the reality star is also the host of the new Hulu series Best in Dough. Article continues below advertisement. The show follows contestants as they show off...
Recent Boa Drama Dropped at a Harry Styles Concert, and We're Not Talking About a Snake
In a perfect world, when one sees that a boa was potentially stolen at a Harry Styles concert, the boa in question is a boa constrictor. Imagine living in a universe where a snake that is roughly 10 feet long cannot only be snuck into Madison Square Garden, but it can also be stolen while there. We can all agree that story is the one we want circulating on TikTok. Sadly, that's not the boa story we got.
80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony to air Jan. 10 on NBC
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, dick clark productions and NBC announced Tuesday that the Golden Globe Awards honoring the best in film and TV will air live on NBC and Peacock Jan. 10.
Veteran Actor Mark Harmon Is No Longer Part of the 'NCIS' Opening Credits
After much anticipation, the beloved police procedural series NCIS made its much-awaited return to CBS on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Although the Season 20 premiere kicked off a major crossover event with NCIS: Hawai'i, many viewers found it hard to concentrate once they realized Mark Harmon's name didn't appear in the opening credits.
Briana's Dad May Be Back in Her Life on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'
At this point, there's not much that Teen Mom fans don't know about the stars of the franchise. But, because Briana DeJesus talks about her birth father in the Sept. 20 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, many may be curious about who Briana's dad is. That's probably because, outside of Briana's immediate relatives, there isn't much known about anyone else.
Jenny From ‘90 Day Fiancé' Had a Long Divorce With Her First Husband Before Sumit
Since 2014, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé has followed a cast of multiple couples navigating long-distance relationships. Some pairs find true love at young ages, while others meet their perfect match after facing heartbreak early on. Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are one couple who fit into the latter...
August Alsina Has Been Struggling With Health Issues Over the Years
Fans of R&B singer August Alsina have long been worried about the 30-year-old’s wellbeing. Over the years, the NOLA native has shared a series of cryptic messages on social media that have been a cause for concern. Additionally, the singer’s reveal of his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith and the backlash has also taken a toll on the star. With ever-changing news surrounding August’s health status, fans make it a point to consistently shower the singer with support.
Dermot Kennedy on His Busking Roots and Plans for 2023 U.S. Tour (EXCLUSIVE)
Singer Dermot Kennedy got his start busking as a teen in Dublin. Busking, or playing music in public for donations, helped the singer-songwriter hone his craft and build a very loyal audience (he currently has more than 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify). Article continues below advertisement. However, while Dermot...
This TikTok Creator May Have Just Predicted Taylor Swift's Entire Track List for 'Midnights'
As we near closer to the release of Taylor Swift's 10th studio album "Midnights," Swifties are hard at work. Last month during the MTV Video Music Awards, the "All Too Well" crooner surprised us when she announced that she would be dropping a brand-spanking-new 13-track album this October. Ever since, Swifties have had their eyes and ears open for even the slightest of clues relating to this album.
Fans of 'House of the Dragon' Theorize Daemon Targaryen Has Greyscale
Characters in the world of HBO's House of the Dragon often worry about death at the hands of an enemy, but what about death at the hands of disease? Recently, fans of the show have been speculating that professional troublemaker Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) may have contracted greyscale after his fight with the Crabfeeder.
It Was Love at First Sight For Jordin Sparks When She Met Her Now-Husband, Dana Isaiah
The public first got to know Jordin Sparks when she competed on (and won) American Idol Season 6 at the age of 17. Following her historic 2007 victory — she was the youngest person to ever win the show at the time — Jordin released top pop hits like "No Air" and "Tattoo," and she went on to appear on Broadway, and to star in movies like Sparkle.
‘The Cleaning Lady’ Is Back for Season 2 Months After Its First Season — Where to Watch It
In the one-hour TV drama The Cleaning Lady, former surgeon Thony De La Rosa (Elodie Yung) does what she needs to do to survive. After moving to Las Vegas from the Philippines, the hardworking mom gets entangled between good and evil in Season 1. Thony tows the moral line when...
'Dancing With the Stars': Season 31's Schedule and Why It's No Longer on ABC
It wasn't immediately clear to fans why Dancing With the Stars moved to Disney Plus and no longer airs on ABC. But, because it's now on a streaming platform, viewers are curious about the Dancing With the Stars episode release schedule for Season 31. Unlike other platforms, like Netflix and...
Kumail Nanjiani and Wife Emily V. Gordon Live Life to the Fullest While Immunocompromised (EXCLUSIVE)
Whether you know him as the awkward Uber driver in 2019's buddy action flick Stuber or as cosmic-powered, quasi-immortal Bollywood star Kingo in Marvel's 2021 film Eternals (which he got astonishingly ripped for), actor, producer, and Academy Award–nominated writer Kumail Nanjiani is one of Hollywood's most likable and talented men. We'll even dare to call him an "It" boy. And yes, his résumé is quite well-rounded genre-wise.
