FWFD’s Technical Rescue Team gets boost from NIPSCO grant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The FWFD got a big boost in the form of a grant from NIPSCO. On Tuesday, the Fort Wayne Fire Department was awarded $1,668 through NIPSCO’s Public Safety & Education Training Grant. The money will be used to buy books for the Technical...
Repairs to Citizens Square lot to impact parking spots
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Repairs to the Citizens Square parking lot are scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. Parking lot access will be limited to the front lane of the parking lot with the entrance to be off Clinton Street and the exit to be the east exit onto Berry Street. The parking spaces in the front lane will be reserved for members of the public needing to be at Citizens Square.
Honor Flight set to take 85 vets to D.C. on September 28
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is slated for its 39th Honor Flight from Fort Wayne on September 28, 2022. Eighty-five veterans from the Fort Wayne area are booked and confirmed for the flight. The flight consists of 6 Korea War veterans, 12 Cold War veterans,...
Art This Way hosting art crawl downtown Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Art This Way will host its fifth Art Crawl fundraising event on Friday, September 23, from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m., in downtown Fort Wayne. With each ticket purchased, attendees will gain access to 12 unique locations along the Art Crawl. All participating venues will feature a live artist performance, live music, a gallery show, free appetizers and a cash bar. New to the event this year is a devoted alleyway to a silent disco where attendees are equipped with wireless headphones to listen to music and dance the night away.
Steuben Co., Angola Police hosting women’s self-defense training
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Every two minutes someone in the USA is sexually assaulted. Law enforcement officials in Steuben County are asking you if you could defend yourself if attacked. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Angola City Police Department are offering realistic, physical, self-defense training for...
Alcohol blamed in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that alcohol is suspected as a factor in a single-vehicle crash that injured a woman from Garrett. Police say that 41-year-old Amanda Faulkner was driving a 2003 Honda Civic eastbound on CR 36 when the car ran off the south side of the road into the ditch.
Fire badly damages Haffner Drive home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is still trying to determine what sparked a fire in a home close to Reed Road Sunday night. Around 7:15 crews were called to 4961 Haffner Drive on reports of a structure fire and found flames throughout the garage, breezeway, and kitchen roof area. Crews worked for around 20 minutes to knock down the flames. After the fire was put out firefighters worked to salvage the contents of the home.
