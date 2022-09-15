Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
963xke.com
Repairs to Citizens Square lot to impact parking spots
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Repairs to the Citizens Square parking lot are scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. Parking lot access will be limited to the front lane of the parking lot with the entrance to be off Clinton Street and the exit to be the east exit onto Berry Street. The parking spaces in the front lane will be reserved for members of the public needing to be at Citizens Square.
963xke.com
Seven pets killed in Crestwood area fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – No people were hurt in a weekend fire on Hackberry Lane in the Crestwood area. Sadly though, several pets were not so lucky. Firefighters say a dog and six cats died from smoke inhalation in the Saturday night fire that broke out around 11:30.
963xke.com
Fire badly damages Haffner Drive home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is still trying to determine what sparked a fire in a home close to Reed Road Sunday night. Around 7:15 crews were called to 4961 Haffner Drive on reports of a structure fire and found flames throughout the garage, breezeway, and kitchen roof area. Crews worked for around 20 minutes to knock down the flames. After the fire was put out firefighters worked to salvage the contents of the home.
963xke.com
Art This Way hosting art crawl downtown Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Art This Way will host its fifth Art Crawl fundraising event on Friday, September 23, from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m., in downtown Fort Wayne. With each ticket purchased, attendees will gain access to 12 unique locations along the Art Crawl. All participating venues will feature a live artist performance, live music, a gallery show, free appetizers and a cash bar. New to the event this year is a devoted alleyway to a silent disco where attendees are equipped with wireless headphones to listen to music and dance the night away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
963xke.com
FWFD’s Technical Rescue Team gets boost from NIPSCO grant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The FWFD got a big boost in the form of a grant from NIPSCO. On Tuesday, the Fort Wayne Fire Department was awarded $1,668 through NIPSCO’s Public Safety & Education Training Grant. The money will be used to buy books for the Technical...
963xke.com
Honor Flight set to take 85 vets to D.C. on September 28
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is slated for its 39th Honor Flight from Fort Wayne on September 28, 2022. Eighty-five veterans from the Fort Wayne area are booked and confirmed for the flight. The flight consists of 6 Korea War veterans, 12 Cold War veterans,...
963xke.com
Steuben Co., Angola Police hosting women’s self-defense training
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Every two minutes someone in the USA is sexually assaulted. Law enforcement officials in Steuben County are asking you if you could defend yourself if attacked. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Angola City Police Department are offering realistic, physical, self-defense training for...
963xke.com
Alive Community Outreach Peace Week events to uplift nonviolence
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – In recognition of Wednesday, September 21 as the International Day of Peace, Alive Community Outreach is holding several events throughout this week that focus on nonviolence and developing a peacemaking culture. The group is hoping residents will come out to support the mission of...
Comments / 0