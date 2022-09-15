As of 1:20 p.m. CST Sunday, Hurricane Fiona has officially made landfall in the extreme southwestern coast of Puerto Rico -- near Punta Tocon.Hurricane Fiona is now 10 miles west of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico and is heading to the eastern Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, catastrophic flooding is occurring. Puerto Rico is expected to have rain receive 12-18" inches of rainfall with a maximum of 30" inches. Currently, Hurricane Fiona is 75 miles ESE of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Maximum sustained winds 85 mph and present movement is NW at 9 mph. Fiona will move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Monday. Near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday. Fiona is expected to intensify to a category 2 hurricane Tuesday morning. Hurricane warnings have been in place for the Dominican Republic (from Cabo Caucedo to to Cabo Frances Viejo). The Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Turks and Caicos Islands (Southwestern Bahamas), and also the Southeastern Bahamas (Islands of Acklins, Crooked, Long Cay, The Iguanas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands).Local Weather for Southeast Louisiana: Sunshine with a 10% chance of rain, Monday. Then sunny and dry conditions (regarding rainfall, 0% chance) for most of the week. Another 10% chance returns on Sunday at the end of next week. Local temperatures climb to the low to mid 90s. Thursday -- the first day of the Fall Season, might in fact be the warmest day of the week in New Orleans.What's Going to Happen in the mid and upper atmosphere? High pressure at this hour 6 p.m. on Sunday is centered over NE Tennessee and northern Georgia. This building ridge of high pressure and sinking air will gradually track toward northern Louisiana by late Tuesday night and drift southward between central Shreveport, Louisiana and Dallas, Texas. Then on Thursday, the center of the high parks in-between Dallas and Houston, Texas. Each day of the early week we will have winds from the ENE pushing dry/hot continental air across SELA (temps low 90s). Closer proximity of the high on Wednesday and Thursday, provide NNE winds of the same characteristics that will bump local temperatures to mid 90s.

