Hurricane Fiona Makes Landfall over Southwest Puerto Rico
As of 1:20 p.m. CST Sunday, Hurricane Fiona has officially made landfall in the extreme southwestern coast of Puerto Rico -- near Punta Tocon.Hurricane Fiona is now 10 miles west of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico and is heading to the eastern Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, catastrophic flooding is occurring. Puerto Rico is expected to have rain receive 12-18" inches of rainfall with a maximum of 30" inches. Currently, Hurricane Fiona is 75 miles ESE of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Maximum sustained winds 85 mph and present movement is NW at 9 mph. Fiona will move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Monday. Near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday. Fiona is expected to intensify to a category 2 hurricane Tuesday morning. Hurricane warnings have been in place for the Dominican Republic (from Cabo Caucedo to to Cabo Frances Viejo). The Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Turks and Caicos Islands (Southwestern Bahamas), and also the Southeastern Bahamas (Islands of Acklins, Crooked, Long Cay, The Iguanas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands).Local Weather for Southeast Louisiana: Sunshine with a 10% chance of rain, Monday. Then sunny and dry conditions (regarding rainfall, 0% chance) for most of the week. Another 10% chance returns on Sunday at the end of next week. Local temperatures climb to the low to mid 90s. Thursday -- the first day of the Fall Season, might in fact be the warmest day of the week in New Orleans.What's Going to Happen in the mid and upper atmosphere? High pressure at this hour 6 p.m. on Sunday is centered over NE Tennessee and northern Georgia. This building ridge of high pressure and sinking air will gradually track toward northern Louisiana by late Tuesday night and drift southward between central Shreveport, Louisiana and Dallas, Texas. Then on Thursday, the center of the high parks in-between Dallas and Houston, Texas. Each day of the early week we will have winds from the ENE pushing dry/hot continental air across SELA (temps low 90s). Closer proximity of the high on Wednesday and Thursday, provide NNE winds of the same characteristics that will bump local temperatures to mid 90s.
Rain and storms diminish -- nice evening ahead
We had a 20-30% chance for rain from start to near finish, today. Shower and storms developed at the and gradually moved northward to areas like Houma and Lafitte. By early to mid afternoon, showers and potential storms tracked in from the east around St. Bernard Parish and moved toward the west. Rain activity was mostly on the South Shore until the early evening as isolated showers became isolated on the Northshore. Areas near Mandeville, Lorraine and Holt developed storm activity that has lingered into the dinner hour. The remainder of the evening will experience decreasing clouds and rain activity -- with exception to the coastal areas that may pick-up an isolated shower or storm. Tonight this evening is slightly warmer, yet pretty nice out. Sunset was amazing with showers, storms and bright orange skies. Sunday, similar rain conditions, that begin around sunrise as showers. Mid-morning morning a 20% chance of showers and storms from the east that drift into areas near Belle Chasse and Houma and Destrehan. Late Morning Sunday, a 30% chance of showers and storms that track northward and near Marrero -- closer to the River. Early afternoon, a slight chance of showers in downtown New Orleans that become a 40% chance of rain and storm activity from mid-afternoon into the early evening. So, heading into the Saints Game a slight chance of an isolated light shower. After the game a 40% chance of of rain and storms. Some showers may track over to the Northshore during your ride home -- directly after the game.
Pink 'leech-looking' growths along water in JP and Orleans; experts say they come from apple snails
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There's an infestation of sorts along waterways in Louisiana. Drivers may have seen pink snail-like creatures growing along canals in Jefferson Parish and Orleans Parish. It has a lot of people scratching their heads and has caused a lot of talk on social media. "I...
Realtors across New Orleans ask for moratorium of insurance premium increases
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans realtors have joined forces to ask State Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon for a moratorium on Louisiana citizens' premium increases. Jeffrey R. Doussan Jr., Keller Williams Realty New Orleans (KWNRO) Operating Principal, started the coalition by sending a letter to Donelon’s office Friday. “It...
St. Tammany Parish mom who cares for chronically ill kids struggles to find employment
NEW ORLEANS — A St. Tammany Parish single mother of two spoke with WDSU about the difficulty she's now facing while caring for her chronically ill children. Jennifer Wilson cares for her 17-year-old son Dilan Wilson who has muscular dystrophy, and her 8-year- old daughter Adisyn Wilson, who has vasculitis, a disease that causes inflammation of blood vessels.
St. Charles Parish man convicted of molestation of a juvenile
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A St. Charles Parish man has been proven guilty after a four-day trial for molestation of a juvenile. According to reports, Ramey Arceneaux, 46, a resident of Bayou Gauche, molested a juvenile under the age of 13 and molested a juvenile between the age of 13 and 17 years old for more than one year.
