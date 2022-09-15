Read full article on original website
Gamecocks learn 2023 football schedule
On Tuesday night, South Carolina learned what its complete 2023 football schedule will look like as the SEC released the 2023 conference slate on SEC Now. The Gamecocks already knew that it would be taking on North Carolina, Furman, Jacksonville State and Clemson in the non-conference portion of its schedule, but the SEC released each teams conference slate on Tuesday night.
Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina
The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
Everything Beamer said before Charlotte
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and his team will welcome Charlotte to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU. The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2) are coming off back-to-back SEC losses as they were defeated by Arkansas in Week 2 and Georgia last week. The 49ers (1-3, 0-1) won their first game of the season last week against Georgia State in a 42-41 win in Atlanta.
Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal
Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart addresses Arik Gilbert's status after South Carolina absence
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert did not travel to Saturday's game at South Carolina in Week 3, a 48-7 Bulldogs win over the Gamecocks. UGA head coach Kirby Smart said postgame that Gilbert did not make the trip due to "personal reasons." During Smart's press conference Monday, ahead of Week 4 versus Kent State, Smart was asked about Gilbert's status entering this week of practice.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Tuesday's practice
The Georgia Bulldogs have gotten off to a strong start to the 2022 season with three straight blowout victories. The Bulldogs will be looking to make it four in a row Saturday when they return to non-conference play for the last time until November. No. 1 Georgia hosts Kent State...
The hype is gone: Can Spencer Rattler silence the haters? | The Block
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss Spencer Rattler's tough start at South Carolina.
