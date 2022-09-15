South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and his team will welcome Charlotte to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU. The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2) are coming off back-to-back SEC losses as they were defeated by Arkansas in Week 2 and Georgia last week. The 49ers (1-3, 0-1) won their first game of the season last week against Georgia State in a 42-41 win in Atlanta.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO