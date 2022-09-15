The 21st annual Scarecrow Contest & Workshop will be held Sept. 29 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm. Join in the fun fall tradition of building scarecrows and lighthearted competition. Build a scarecrow from scratch using our provided materials or bring your homemade scarecrow to Carter Historic Farm to enter it in our 21st Annual Scarecrow Contest to win cash prizes. Find full contest details at wcparks.org. Contest scarecrows will be on display and judged live during the Heritage Farm Fest on Oct. 1. Scarecrow pickup begins Oct. 15. Register: wcparks.org or 419-353-1897.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO