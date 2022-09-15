ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kjluradio.com

Dent County woman seriously injured in motorycle crash north of Lenox

A Dent County woman is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash north of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Branda Gamblin, 44, of Lenox, was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling down Highway H, one-and-a-half miles west of Highway C, last night, when the driver lost control of the bike and ran off the side of the road. The motorcycle overturned and threw Gamblin and the driver off.
DENT COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Dixon man seriously injured in Cole County motorcycle crash

A Pulaski County man is seriously injured when he wrecks his motorcycle in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Thomas Buttner, 35, of Dixon, crested a hill while passing in a no passing zone on Old Bass Road in Eugene Saturday afternoon. Buttner’s bike ran off the side of the road and struck a fence line, ejecting him.
COLE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pulaski County, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
Waynesville, MO
Accidents
Waynesville, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Waynesville, MO
County
Pulaski County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Pulaski County, MO
Crime & Safety
kjluradio.com

Rolla teen seriously injured in crash west of his hometown

A Rolla teen is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash three miles west of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Eric Ware, 19, was driving on Highway Y Saturday morning when his car crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming pickup truck. Ware was taken to University Hospital...
ROLLA, MO
KRMS Radio

Versailles Man Injured In Morgan County Crash

A 39 year old Versailles man received moderate injuries when his pickup truck overturned and then slid into a tree in Morgan County on Sunday morning. The 7 AM accident happened on Highway 5 south of Route P according to the State Highway Patrol which says Thomas Drury ran off the side of the roadway and apparently overcorrected, causing the accident.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Accident#Phelps Health Hospital
houstonherald.com

Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Dent-Texas County line crash

A rider on a motorcycle received serious injuries early Sunday evening west of Highway C near the Texas and Dent counties line. Troopers said a 2006 Yamaha V-Star operated by Stephen P. Morgan, 42, of Lenox, lost control, traveled off the left side of Highway H and overturned. Both the...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man accused of running from officers, hiding in woods on east end of town

A Jefferson City man is charged with resisting arrest after running from officers on the east end of town. Cornell Manley II, 38, was taken into custody late Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, an officer spotted Manley outside a home in the 1100 block of East Dunklin Street. The officer knew Manley was a parole absconder on charges of assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The officer says when he shouted Manley’s name, Manley ran inside the home, then out the back, and into the woods.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTTS

Woman Dies After Motorcycle Crash In Douglas County

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash Tuesday in Douglas County. The Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Traci Taylor from Mountain Grove was a passenger on a motorcycle that ran off the road and rolled over on Highway EE northeast of Vanzant. She died at the...
KRMS Radio

Officers Still Searching For Richland Carjacker

Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies are still looking to apprehend a 43 year old man wanted for an assault and carjacking in the Richland area last Thursday. Camden County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Hines originally told KRMS that a woman reported offering Stephen G. Wachholtz a ride from Eugene to Dixon at his request.
RICHLAND, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man accused of severely injuring his two-month old son

A Jefferson City man face felony child abuse charges after deputies find his two-month-old son, unresponsive, in his care. Kristopher Ruiz, 28, is charged with child abuse, first-degree domestic assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken into custody Friday and is being held without bond, after being deemed a danger to the community. A bond review hearing is scheduled for September 30.
kjluradio.com

Illinois man accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Lake Ozark

An Illinois man is accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Miller County. Ryan Gaddy, 46, of Granite City, Illinois, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and fourth degree assault. According to court documents, a woman reported that Gaddy tried to grab her and pull her into a vehicle in...
GRANITE CITY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy