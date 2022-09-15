Read full article on original website
Dent County woman seriously injured in motorycle crash north of Lenox
A Dent County woman is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash north of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Branda Gamblin, 44, of Lenox, was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling down Highway H, one-and-a-half miles west of Highway C, last night, when the driver lost control of the bike and ran off the side of the road. The motorcycle overturned and threw Gamblin and the driver off.
Southern Missouri man seriously injured in deer versus motorcycle crash in Texas County
A southern Missouri man is seriously injured when he collides with a deer while riding his motorcycle in Texas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Joel Kelley, 68, of Thayer, was riding his bike on Highway 63, two miles north of Houston, Monday morning, when he was hit by a deer, lost control of the bike, and overturned.
Crawford County man seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Vienna
A Crawford County man is seriously injured when he wrecks his motorcycle in Maries County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Troy Downs, 58, of Steelville, was traveling on Highway 42, three miles west of Vienna Saturday night when his bike ran off the side of the road and struck a fence.
Dixon man seriously injured in Cole County motorcycle crash
A Pulaski County man is seriously injured when he wrecks his motorcycle in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Thomas Buttner, 35, of Dixon, crested a hill while passing in a no passing zone on Old Bass Road in Eugene Saturday afternoon. Buttner’s bike ran off the side of the road and struck a fence line, ejecting him.
Gasconade County man seriously injured in head-on crash in Franklin County
A Gasconade County man is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Edward Rolfes, 52, of Hermann, was driving on Highway Z near Berger Saturday afternoon when he crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming SUV head-on. Rolfes was taken to Mercy...
Rolla teen seriously injured in crash west of his hometown
A Rolla teen is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash three miles west of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Eric Ware, 19, was driving on Highway Y Saturday morning when his car crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming pickup truck. Ware was taken to University Hospital...
Maries County authorities responding to early morning house explosion near Vienna
Maries County authorities responding to early morning house explosion near Vienna. Emergency crews are on the scene of a house explosion in Maries County. The Maries County S…
Versailles Man Injured In Morgan County Crash
A 39 year old Versailles man received moderate injuries when his pickup truck overturned and then slid into a tree in Morgan County on Sunday morning. The 7 AM accident happened on Highway 5 south of Route P according to the State Highway Patrol which says Thomas Drury ran off the side of the roadway and apparently overcorrected, causing the accident.
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Dent-Texas County line crash
A rider on a motorcycle received serious injuries early Sunday evening west of Highway C near the Texas and Dent counties line. Troopers said a 2006 Yamaha V-Star operated by Stephen P. Morgan, 42, of Lenox, lost control, traveled off the left side of Highway H and overturned. Both the...
Jefferson City man accused of running from officers, hiding in woods on east end of town
A Jefferson City man is charged with resisting arrest after running from officers on the east end of town. Cornell Manley II, 38, was taken into custody late Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, an officer spotted Manley outside a home in the 1100 block of East Dunklin Street. The officer knew Manley was a parole absconder on charges of assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The officer says when he shouted Manley’s name, Manley ran inside the home, then out the back, and into the woods.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for a crash that killed a woman from Urbana and her four-year-old daughter. Troopers say, Tiffany Dust, 32, and the pickup driver were going eastbound on U.S. 54 on September 7....
Tractor Stolen In Miller County Located – Suspect In Custody
The theft of a Kubota tractor last week in Miller County led to the arrest of a Columbia man for that and other thefts . And now the sheriff’s department says that tractor has been found and returned to its owner. Meanwhile the suspect, 48 year old Bryan Cook...
Camden County authorities searching for suspect in violent carjacking
Authorities in Camden County are searching for a man accused of a violent carjacking near Richland. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was giving Stephen Wachholtz,43, a ride to Dixon Thursday afternoon after Wachholtz was asked to leave a home he was staying at in Eugene. Authorities...
Woman Dies After Motorcycle Crash In Douglas County
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash Tuesday in Douglas County. The Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Traci Taylor from Mountain Grove was a passenger on a motorcycle that ran off the road and rolled over on Highway EE northeast of Vanzant. She died at the...
Officers Still Searching For Richland Carjacker
Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies are still looking to apprehend a 43 year old man wanted for an assault and carjacking in the Richland area last Thursday. Camden County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Hines originally told KRMS that a woman reported offering Stephen G. Wachholtz a ride from Eugene to Dixon at his request.
Jefferson City man accused of severely injuring his two-month old son
A Jefferson City man face felony child abuse charges after deputies find his two-month-old son, unresponsive, in his care. Kristopher Ruiz, 28, is charged with child abuse, first-degree domestic assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken into custody Friday and is being held without bond, after being deemed a danger to the community. A bond review hearing is scheduled for September 30.
MoDOT to again close ramp at Highway 54/63 interchange
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a ramp at the Highway 54/63 interchange in north Jefferson City on Wednesday for the second time in as many months. The post MoDOT to again close ramp at Highway 54/63 interchange appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Illinois man accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Lake Ozark
An Illinois man is accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Miller County. Ryan Gaddy, 46, of Granite City, Illinois, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and fourth degree assault. According to court documents, a woman reported that Gaddy tried to grab her and pull her into a vehicle in...
PHOTOS: Bikefest Brings Thousands Of Motorcyclists To Lake Of The Ozarks
Bikefest rumbled through the Lake of the Ozarks last week. The two hottest of the hotspots: Harley Davidson in Osage Beach, and the Lake Ozark Strip. Check out Bikefest photos below... (photos by Lake Shots Photography -- to buy high-res photos of you or your family, email the photo info...
Jefferson City teen to stand trial as adult for April shooting with injuries
A Jefferson City teen is being held without bond, accused of shooting two women five months ago. Allen Vaughn, 17, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He was certified to stand trial as an adult last week. The Jefferson...
