PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland volleyball team fired back after dropping set one to secure a 3-1 win (24-26, 25-20, 25-22, 25-14) against the Seattle U Redhawks to win the Portland North Marriott Invitational at the Chiles Center. This was the first time the Pilots have won two tournaments in a single season since 2018. The victory improved Portland's overall record to 7-4 on the season. The Pilots were led by a double-double from Jayde Harris, who registered 18 kills and 12 digs on the day. Maui Robins also added 15 kills to help the offense. Noelani also registered a career high 37 assists. On the defensive end, Grace Zilbert chipped in for with 17 digs to go with five blocks from Emma Swett.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO