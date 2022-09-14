ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilots Play Ducks to 1-1 Draw

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Pilots scored a sweet second-half goal off the foot of Nedya Sawan to earn a 1-1 draw against the Oregon Ducks. The draw moved Portland's record to 5-0-4 overall. How it Happened. Oregon grabbed a 1-0 lead when Trinity Morales scored in the sixth minute.
Pilots win 3-1 Over SU to win Portland North Marriott Invitational

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland volleyball team fired back after dropping set one to secure a 3-1 win (24-26, 25-20, 25-22, 25-14) against the Seattle U Redhawks to win the Portland North Marriott Invitational at the Chiles Center. This was the first time the Pilots have won two tournaments in a single season since 2018. The victory improved Portland's overall record to 7-4 on the season. The Pilots were led by a double-double from Jayde Harris, who registered 18 kills and 12 digs on the day. Maui Robins also added 15 kills to help the offense. Noelani also registered a career high 37 assists. On the defensive end, Grace Zilbert chipped in for with 17 digs to go with five blocks from Emma Swett.
#13 Portland and #9 Denver Play to 0-0 Draw

DENVER, Colo. -- The No. 13 Portland Pilots stayed unbeaten on the road with a gritty 0-0 tie against the No. 9 Denver Pioneers. Their record goes to 3-0-3 on the year. Portland registered five shots in the scoreless tie, three of them on goal. The Pilots faced 12 Denver shots, five of them on goal. George Tasouris led Portland with five saves.
Pilot Men Finish Second at Ash Creek Collegiate Invitational

Monmouth, Ore. -- Redshirt Senior, Justin Hazell continues his strong senior season placing second. Hazell led the Pilot men to a second place finish in the men's 6k out of 8 teams. The Pilots ran a strong team race, packing up early into the race in an attempt to maintain...
Helm Notches Fourth Triple-double in Pilots 3-1 win Over Portland State

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Noelani Helm registered a triple-double with 10 kills, 11 digs, and 18 assists to power the Portland Pilots to a 3-1 win (20-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-16) against the Portland State Vikings at Chiles Center. The out-of-conference win moved the Pilots' overall record to 6-4 on the season.
