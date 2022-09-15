Read full article on original website
Related
khn.org
Study Links Medical Debt To Threats To Health And Housing
Medical debt is hitting more Americans, driving bad health outcomes regardless of insurance or income, a study finds. NBC News reports that 1 in 5 U.S. households suffers medical debt, including those with private insurance. Other news covers rising health costs, staffing issues, and private equity. Soaring medical debt is...
khn.org
Judge Finds Some Michigan Baby Blood Sample Tests Unconstitutional
The newborn blood-testing program has been in the spotlight for privacy and consent concerns, and now a judge ruled some of the program is unconstitutional. Separate news reports cover a new burial option in California, Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, and more. A judge has found key parts of Michigan’s...
khn.org
STDs Rose Sharply Last Year, With Syphilis Rate The Highest In 30 Years
The CDC data resulted in calls for more action on the STD prevention front. Other news is on pediatric monkeypox infections and the fight to eradicate polio. Rates of common sexually transmitted infections sharply increased in the US last year, alarming some health officials and sexual health advocates who argue the country needs to do more to stop the spread of preventable diseases. (Muller, 9/19)
Comments / 0