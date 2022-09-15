Read full article on original website
Why Ford will have to eat an extra $1B in supplier costs this quarter
Ford also disclosed that supply shortages have caused a backlog of thousands of assembled, yet incomplete vehicles. Ford anticipates that between 40,000 and 45,000 unfinished vehicles — most of which are high-margin trucks and SUVs — will remain in the automaker’s inventory waiting for needed parts through the end of the third quarter.
Hertz will order up to 175,000 EVs from General Motors, including BrightDrop vans
The car rental giant said Tuesday it plans to order up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years, with first deliveries of Chevy Bolt EVs and EUVs expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023. Given GM’s extensive upcoming electric vehicle lineup, everything from compact cars to SUVs to pickup trucks to luxury vehicles will be available for rent through Hertz by 2027. Notably, GM’s new commercial EV unit BrightDrop will make its Zevo 600 van available to Hertz.
Bainbridge Growth wants e-commerce brands to stop sales guessing game
Ben Tregoe and Austin Gardner-Smith started the company in January 2021 after meeting at Nanigans, an advertising automation software company. Tregoe, CEO, told TechCrunch that while helping brands like Casper, Peloton and Warby Parker understand how to do more effective Facebook advertising, they realized they were building big data systems and modeling revenue on a per customer basis. That got them thinking about what else they could do with the data.
Announcing the Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022
Of the 200 companies, 20 will be selected to pitch their company on the huge Disrupt stage in front of thousands of attendees for a chance to win $100,000 and the Disrupt Cup. Tickets are still available to the show. Register here for the October event!. The highlighted showcase categories.
Leoparda Electric is bringing battery swapping for two-wheelers to LatAm
While LatAm is the second largest two-wheeler market after Southeast Asia, electrification in the region has been slow to develop. That’s in part due to policies, or lack thereof. While several LatAm countries have set some rough targets for zero-emissions sales or internal combustion engine phase-outs, insufficient fiscal incentives, weak regulatory policies, a lack of public awareness and inadequate charging infrastructure have held the region back from adopting EVs in any form, according to a report from the International Council on Clean Transportation.
Flowhub launches Maui, the next generation of its cannabis POS platform
Founded in 2015, Flowhub was one of the first of a growing cohort of companies building POS systems for dispensaries. The company today unveiled the latest iteration of its platform. Called Maui, the company claims the software can help “cannabis retailers increase profits, operate more efficiently, and create superior customer experiences.” What’s more, this platform, unlike most competing products, is open and configurable, gives dispensaries the ability to more easily integrate it into their tech stacks and doesn’t require the operation to buy proprietary hardware.
Nvidia unveils Drive Thor, one chip to rule all software-defined vehicles
Thor, which goes into production in 2025, is notable not just because it’s a step up from Nvidia’s Drive Orin chip. It’s also taking Drive Atlan’s spot in the lineup. Nvidia is scrapping the Drive Atlan system on chip ahead of schedule for Thor, founder and CEO Jensen Huang said Tuesday at the company’s GTC event. Ever in a race to develop bigger and badder chips, Nvidia is opting for Thor, which, at 2,000 teraflops of performance, will deliver twice the compute and throughput, according to the company.
Nvidia launches new services for training large language models
The new offerings are a part of Nvidia’s NeMo, an open source toolkit for conversational AI, and they’re designed to minimize — or even eliminate — the need for developers to build LLMs from scratch. LLMs are frequently expensive to develop and train, with one recent model — Google’s PaLM — costing an estimated $9 million to $23 million leveraging publicly available cloud computing resources.
Apple is raising prices on App Store across multiple countries in Asia and Europe
While the firm didn’t specify the reason behind this, it is likely to counter weak local currencies against the dollar. The percentage hike varies across regions. For example, prices in South Korea have been hiked by 20-25%, in Japan, they have been raised by 30-35% and in regions that use Euro, the hike is around 8-10%. This may vary based on different tiers, though.
SoftBank Robotics Europe is now Aldebaran (again)
At best, Pepper was a brand ambassador, good for holding up signage at airports and restaurants. Last June, reports surfaced that SoftBank was halting production on Pepper, and in October, it got out that the company was hoping to sell off SoftBank Robotics Europe altogether. Earlier this year, German firm United Robotics Group agreed to acquire the division, and today it announced that it’s bringing back the space-inspired name.
NEAR protocol spin-off Open Web Collective launches venture arm to invest in early-stage web3
Open Web Collective, a blockchain and web3 accelerator, has launched a new division called OWC Ventures to invest in early-stage crypto startups, the team exclusively told TechCrunch. The division is backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group and the blockchain protocol NEAR (from which OWC previously spun out), Jeff Lavoie,...
‘Just break even’ may be the worst possible advice for startups in turbulent times
Those that are faring badly. Those that might soar but could just as easily plummet. The venture market is not about achieving steady growth, and when a startup favors profits over ambition, the whole point of its existence is moot. In these turbulent times, only a miracle could help the...
Salesforce built a data lake to transform how customer data moves on the platform
At its core, Genie is a new data integration model that underlies the entire Salesforce platform with the aim of moving data wherever it’s needed most — and doing it fast. Patrick Stokes, EVP and GM of platform at Salesforce, says this is probably the biggest news coming out of Dreamforce this week. “Genie effectively enables the world’s first real time CRM,” he said.
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
Nvidia debuts new products for robotics developers, including Jetson Orin Nano
Isaac Sim, which launched in open beta last June, allows designers to simulate robots interacting with mockups of the real world (think digital re-creations of warehouses and factory floors). Users can generate data sets from simulated sensors to train the models on real-world robots, leveraging synthetic data from batches of parallel, unique simulations to improve the model’s performance.
Tesla ramps up production as rivals launch new EVs
On Monday, the world’s largest EV maker completed a long-delayed project to expand capacity at Gigafactory Shanghai, where it builds Model Y SUVs and Model 3 sedans for customers in Asia and Europe. On Saturday, the automaker announced in a tweet that its Gigafactory in Texas built its ten-thousandth Model Y since opening in April, an important milestone as it hikes up production of the compact electric crossover there.
Ford drivers could get alerts from nearby pedestrians’ phones
The app, scheduled to debut at the Intelligent Transportation Society of America’s World Congress in Los Angeles this week, uses Bluetooth Low Energy to send a location alert from a pedestrian or cyclist’s smartphone to passing Ford vehicles equipped with the latest infotainment system. The system then calculates potential crash risks, providing screen and audio alerts.
Insurtech gets more specialized, with products just for e-bikes and factory-built homes
For example, sales of e-bikes are outpacing sales of electric cars in the U.S., according to recent research. And pre-fabricated and manufactured homes are gaining in popularity as housing shortages persist globally. It appears that their popularity is no fleeting trend. The Light Electric Vehicle Association predicts that more than...
Mullen to bid for bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions
The California-based automaker placed a stalking horse bid of nearly $92 million to buy ELMS, which had been developing a commercial EV called the Urban Delivery before running out of cash amid an SEC investigation into charges of insider trading. Mullen will pay $55 million for the company’s assets, including...
