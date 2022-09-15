Thor, which goes into production in 2025, is notable not just because it’s a step up from Nvidia’s Drive Orin chip. It’s also taking Drive Atlan’s spot in the lineup. Nvidia is scrapping the Drive Atlan system on chip ahead of schedule for Thor, founder and CEO Jensen Huang said Tuesday at the company’s GTC event. Ever in a race to develop bigger and badder chips, Nvidia is opting for Thor, which, at 2,000 teraflops of performance, will deliver twice the compute and throughput, according to the company.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 HOURS AGO