Erling Haaland Recreates Johan Cruyff Wonder Goal To Help Man City Beat Dortmund

By Robert Summerscales
 5 days ago

Pep Guardiola said after the game: "The moment he scored I felt Johan Cruyff."

Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland scored a spectacular winning goal as Manchester City beat his former club Borussia Dortmund in Champions League Group G.

It arrived on 84 minutes following a brilliant cross from Joao Cancelo.

Haaland carefully stayed onside and then launched his 195cm frame into the air to meet Cancelo's super delivery with an even better finish.

With his left foot higher than his head, Haaland cushioned a clinical volley into the net using the outside of his boot.

Despite having just scored one of the best goals of his career, Haaland resisted the urge to celebrate against his old teammates.

Erling Haaland scored a spectacular goal for Manchester City against Borussia Dortmund

Haaland had been kept quiet for most of the game. He touched the ball just 26 times - the fewest touches made by any starting player.

But he had the final say, both on and off the pitch.

In a post-game interview, BT Sport reporter Des Kelly said to Haaland: "Dortmund's defenders] denied you space there. They clearly know how to stop you if and when they can."

Haaland responded: "They didn't stop me. I scored."

Haaland's winner, which came after John Stones had equalized from long range following Jude Bellingham's headed opener for Dortmund, was reminiscent of a famous goal by Johan Cruyff for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid in the 1973/74 season.

City boss Pep Guardiola, who is a former player and manager of Barca, said in his post-game press conference: "What a goal!

"I remember a long time ago in Barcelona, Johan Cruyff scored one quite similar against Atletico Madrid. It's nice Erling emulated Johan Cruyff.

"Maybe you know the influence Johan Cruyff had in my life as a person, mentor and manager. Years ago he scored in the Camp Nou an incredible goal against Atletico Madrid. It was quite, quite, quite similar to Haaland's goal.

"The moment he scored I felt Johan Cruyff."

Cruyff died in 2016 aged 68 after a long battle with cancer.

