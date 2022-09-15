Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty SituationLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Dallas Doctor Accused of Tampering with IV Bags Remains in CustodyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Report: Several Texas restaurants among top 50 in the country for top-notch burgers
A burger can be had in many ways, but there's only one way to truly enjoy burgers. Your way, and no, we aren't talking about Burger King.
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas restaurant ranked among America’s best burgers, popular report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate good times, and double cheeseburgers, come on! Thursday, Sep. 15 is National Double Cheeseburger Day and burgers are an important part of our lives, for some people even daily. NationalToday says, “A double cheeseburger is comfort food for many with its extensive flavor profile and...
Public Market building in Fort Worth could see new life
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A near-century-old building in southwest downtown Fort Worth—could see new life. The old Public Market building at 14th and Henderson Street was built in 1930 but now, it's a shell of its former self. It was once a bustling market serving as a major attraction for people across the region. "It was really kind of the precursor to the mall, because everybody had their own stations within it," said Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of Historic Fort Worth Inc. But today, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture had boarded-up windows, graffiti, and decades of decay. "It looks unloved," added Tracy, "We all...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Bird flies into military jet, causes crash that damaged Lake Worth home
LAKE WORTH, Texas - New video released by the military shows the moment a bird flew into a military jet last year, which caused it to crash into a Lake Worth neighborhood and cause major damage to a home. The crash happened back on September 19, 2021, after a U.S....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Texas cities among top wealthiest in the world, report says
When someone is talking about the wealthiest cities in the world, what cities do you think of? New York, Tokyo, or somewhere in California? Well, you'd be right about those guesses.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth towing company accused of fraud sues state agency, wins contract in Arlington
A state agency ruled this week that local tow operator Beard’s Towing failed to operate with honesty, trustworthiness, and integrity. The same day, the city of Arlington approved a $150,000 three-year contract with the towing company. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued a notice of alleged violation...
Two arrested after BP asks migrant wearing Cowboys jersey how the team played
A man and a woman were arrested after they struggled to answer how the Dallas Cowboys performed last week.
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize won near Fort Worth
North Texas seems to have luck on its side outside of football as Dak Prescott looks to rehab his hand as quick as possible for the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Lottery is shouting out a Dallas-Fort Worth resident who recently won a massive prize.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
Accused killer arrested for murder of a man outside a South Oak Cliff convenience store
Nearly three months after a man was gunned down outside a South Oak Cliff convenience store police have found the teenager they’ve been looking for.
Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize
There's one more top prize left to be claimed in the Ultimate 7s game!
New details emerge from anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. investigation
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - More details are coming to light about Dallas anesthesiologist Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., 59. He's accused of injected nerve blocking agents and other drugs into patient IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center.In a statement Wednesday, the health care system — which paused operations at the North Dallas facility on Aug. 24 — said, "There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of those we serve."Ortiz was arrested in Plano on Wednesday for federal criminal charges, according to The U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Texas. He was charged via criminal complaint...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police searching for suspect who shot man outside Fort Worth night club
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect who shot a man outside a Fort Worth night club over the weekend.At approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 11, police were sent to a shooting call at the El Duranguense Night Club located at 3709 Mansfield Hwy. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot outside the club. His identity and his current condition have not been released at this time.During their investigation, police learned the shooter was a Hispanic male who fled "in a late 90s model" white Ford Ranger. Officers believe he's in his mid 30s, is around 6 feet tall, and weighs about 220-250 pounds.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.
'I just wanted to see who he was': North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags makes first court appearance since arrest
DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning since he was arrested Wednesday. He's accused of tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas which resulted in multiple patients suffering medical emergencies after undergoing routine surgeries and the death of a fellow anesthesiologist at the center who'd taken a bag home in June to treat her dehydration.
Winning $1M Texas Lottery ticket sold at Kroger
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Richland Hills resident is $1 million richer after playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Ultimate 7s. The ticket was bought at Kroger 582, located at 9135 Grapevine Highway, in North Richland Hills. The winner chose to remain anonymous.This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Ultimate 7s offers more than $119.1 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.50, including break-even prizes.
fox4news.com
Photo shows Dallas hit-and-run driver who killed woman while chasing someone else
DALLAS - Police need help finding the hit-and-run driver that killed a woman in Dallas. The fatal accident happened early Tuesday morning on Denley Drive, near Clarendon Drive and Marsalis Avenue. Dallas police said a man driving a black 2017 to 2018 Hyundai sedan was chasing and firing shots at...
dpdbeat.com
Unexplained Death on Julius Schepps Freeway
On September 18, 2022, at approximately 3:47am, Dallas Police responded to a one vehicle roll-over crash, involving a 2015 white Ford pickup truck, at southbound Julius Schepps Freeway and Overton Road. When officers arrived they did not locate any person inside or around the vehicle. The preliminary investigation determined a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Police Chief Explains They Will Prosecute Anyone Caught Making False Emergency Calls
Lincoln High School in Dallas saw a large police presence converge on the school Tuesday. It happened because someone placed a call of an active shooter which turned out to be false. The Texas School Safety Center deals with key school safety initiatives and mandates. "It's common and so every...
Family of North Texas 6-year-old killed by school bus files lawsuit against district, bus companies
DALLAS — Editor's note: This story has been updated to attribute certain statements to the lawsuit. The family of a 6-year-old hit and killed by a school bus in Parker County has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the school district, bus seller and manufacturer. In late April, Tori...
Winning $1M Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waxahachie
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest $1 million Texas Two Step winner shall remain nameless. But we can tell you the lucky player lives in Waxahachie and bought the ticket at a RaceTrac on N. Highway 77. It was Sept. 1 when his/her bank account grew. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0