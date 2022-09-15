ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

CW33 NewsFix

Dallas restaurant ranked among America’s best burgers, popular report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate good times, and double cheeseburgers, come on! Thursday, Sep. 15 is National Double Cheeseburger Day and burgers are an important part of our lives, for some people even daily. NationalToday says, “A double cheeseburger is comfort food for many with its extensive flavor profile and...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Public Market building in Fort Worth could see new life

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A near-century-old building in southwest downtown Fort Worth—could see new life. The old Public Market building at 14th and Henderson Street was built in 1930 but now, it's a shell of its former self. It was once a bustling market serving as a major attraction for people across the region. "It was really kind of the precursor to the mall, because everybody had their own stations within it," said Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of Historic Fort Worth Inc. But today, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture had boarded-up windows, graffiti, and decades of decay. "It looks unloved," added Tracy, "We all...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

New details emerge from anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. investigation

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - More details are coming to light about Dallas anesthesiologist Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., 59. He's accused of injected nerve blocking agents and other drugs into patient IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center.In a statement Wednesday, the health care system — which paused operations at the North Dallas facility on Aug. 24 — said, "There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of those we serve."Ortiz was arrested in Plano on Wednesday for federal criminal charges, according to The U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Texas. He was charged via criminal complaint...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police searching for suspect who shot man outside Fort Worth night club

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect who shot a man outside a Fort Worth night club over the weekend.At approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 11, police were sent to a shooting call at the El Duranguense Night Club located at 3709 Mansfield Hwy. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot outside the club. His identity and his current condition have not been released at this time.During their investigation, police learned the shooter was a Hispanic male who fled "in a late 90s model" white Ford Ranger. Officers believe he's in his mid 30s, is around 6 feet tall, and weighs about 220-250 pounds.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

'I just wanted to see who he was': North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags makes first court appearance since arrest

DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning since he was arrested Wednesday. He's accused of tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas which resulted in multiple patients suffering medical emergencies after undergoing routine surgeries and the death of a fellow anesthesiologist at the center who'd taken a bag home in June to treat her dehydration.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Winning $1M Texas Lottery ticket sold at Kroger

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Richland Hills resident is $1 million richer after playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Ultimate 7s. The ticket was bought at Kroger 582, located at 9135 Grapevine Highway, in North Richland Hills. The winner chose to remain anonymous.This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Ultimate 7s offers more than $119.1 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.50, including break-even prizes.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Unexplained Death on Julius Schepps Freeway

On September 18, 2022, at approximately 3:47am, Dallas Police responded to a one vehicle roll-over crash, involving a 2015 white Ford pickup truck, at southbound Julius Schepps Freeway and Overton Road. When officers arrived they did not locate any person inside or around the vehicle. The preliminary investigation determined a...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Winning $1M Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waxahachie

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest $1 million Texas Two Step winner shall remain nameless. But we can tell you the lucky player lives in Waxahachie and bought the ticket at a RaceTrac on N. Highway 77. It was Sept. 1 when his/her bank account grew. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
