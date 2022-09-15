Read full article on original website
Russian-installed officials in Kherson say they will hold vote on joining Russia
MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in the Kherson region of Ukraine said they have decided to hold a referendum later this week on joining Russia and have urged the Kremlin to give its permission as soon as possible, the separatist head of the region said on Tuesday.
Trump replies to DOJ appeal in fight to resume criminal probe of Mar-a-Lago documents
Donald Trump's lawyers replied Tuesday to the Justice Department's appeal aiming to resume its investigation of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.
UN chief: World is 'paralyzed' and equity is slipping away
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In an alarming assessment, the head of the United Nations warned world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the challenges that threaten humanity’s future — and the planet’s. “Our world is in peril — and paralyzed,” he said. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual high-level meeting, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made sure to emphasize that hope remained. But his remarks reflected a tense and worried world. He cited the war in Ukraine and multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the...
