Ocean County, NJ

94.3 The Point

Swimmer drowns in Long Branch during deadly September at NJ shore

LONG BRANCH – A sunny, warm weekend — the last of the summer — ended on a tragic note Sunday evening with the drowning of a visitor. Long Branch Police and firefighters, State Police, the Coast Guard and off-duty Long Branch lifeguards searched the water for the swimmer who had been reported missing late Sunday afternoon, according to Long Branch Public Safety Director Domingos Saldida.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
94.3 The Point

Yikes! This Haunted Attraction Will Scare You, It Scared Me in Jackson, NJ

Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick. There is one more that just scared me, it's creepy. You might like this if you like to get scared. I just went for the first time.
JACKSON, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Forked River, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
94.3 The Point

Join our Manasquan Inlet Tug of War Team

The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War, presented by Jersey Mike's, is happening on October 1st. You have a chance to join Lou and Shannon, along with the rest of the 94.3 The Point Crew for the Manasquan Inlet Tug. Pull, pull, pull!. Help us win our heat on Saturday, October...
MANASQUAN, NJ
94.3 The Point

Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security

With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Shooting and street brawl puts Hillside, NJ school on lockdown

Shots fired during a large fight near Hillside High School after classes had been dismissed for the day led to a lockdown for students still in the building Monday afternoon. The fight took place near the intersection of Liberty Ave and Ryan Street around 3 p.m., according to Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi. A lockdown was ordered while police responded to the fight a block from the high school.
HILLSIDE, NJ
94.3 The Point

Support Local Artists This Weekend in New Hope, PA

I personally love seeing different art shows popping up around the area and there’s one that you need to make your way out to this weekend. There are hundreds of small business owners and local artists that you don’t even know exist because it’s not easy to just get your business on a billboard. Shining light on local artists and businesses is so important and the New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival is doing just that.
NEW HOPE, PA
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

