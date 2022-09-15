Read full article on original website
Where are electric-vehicle charging stations needed in New Jersey?
Later this week, officials in one part of New Jersey will launch a new study that aims to prepare for a significant increase in electric vehicle ownership over the next decade. According to Union County Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, while a growing number of people are interested in getting an...
Swimmer drowns in Long Branch during deadly September at NJ shore
LONG BRANCH – A sunny, warm weekend — the last of the summer — ended on a tragic note Sunday evening with the drowning of a visitor. Long Branch Police and firefighters, State Police, the Coast Guard and off-duty Long Branch lifeguards searched the water for the swimmer who had been reported missing late Sunday afternoon, according to Long Branch Public Safety Director Domingos Saldida.
Popular Steak House Chain Rumored To Be Opening In Toms River, NJ
I love cooking steak on the charcoal grill, along with some corn on the cob and skewered shrimps with pepper and onion. It makes for great summer cooking, however, there are times were my wife and I will want a nice steak dinner but don't want to cook. We also...
Yikes! This Haunted Attraction Will Scare You, It Scared Me in Jackson, NJ
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick. There is one more that just scared me, it's creepy. You might like this if you like to get scared. I just went for the first time.
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
Join our Manasquan Inlet Tug of War Team
The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War, presented by Jersey Mike's, is happening on October 1st. You have a chance to join Lou and Shannon, along with the rest of the 94.3 The Point Crew for the Manasquan Inlet Tug. Pull, pull, pull!. Help us win our heat on Saturday, October...
Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security
With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
Why September in NJ is the best time at the Shore
This past weekend was officially the last weekend of summer. We managed to catch a few hours on the beach and enjoy the surf. It's less than a 50-minute drive for me to get to the beach in Atlantic City/Ventnor, so I like getting down there as much as possible any time of year.
Shooting and street brawl puts Hillside, NJ school on lockdown
Shots fired during a large fight near Hillside High School after classes had been dismissed for the day led to a lockdown for students still in the building Monday afternoon. The fight took place near the intersection of Liberty Ave and Ryan Street around 3 p.m., according to Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi. A lockdown was ordered while police responded to the fight a block from the high school.
NJ AG: Mental health clinic owner duped Medicaid in $1M tax fraud
TRENTON — The owner of a now-defunct chain of mental health clinics up and down the Garden State stands accused, along with his wife and several former employees, of cooking his books to defraud Medicaid and hide more than $11 million in income. According to a release Monday from...
Beware “Terror at Trailside” is Coming to Haunt Waretown, New Jersey
It is almost October as we count down the final days of September and as we head to October we head into the heart of the Halloween season. Many "Halloween" events and attractions are now open or gearing up to open as we head into October. There are so many...
Ocean County are We Ready for the Return of a Bob’s Big Boy Restaurant?
So if you grew up here in Ocean County you probably remember Bob's Big Boy restaurant. The restaurant chain featured their "Big Boy" who sat atop their restaurants. You can't forget that "Big Boy" because he was happy and always welcoming. If you are not familiar with Bob's Big Boy,...
The Halloween House Is Ocean County NJ’s Spot For Family Friendly Halloween Fun
Fall is fast approaching, and that means Oktoberfest's, chillier weather, flannel, and of course Halloween. I love Halloween, every year my friends and I still have a massive costume party, and my wife and I love handing candy out and watching some classic Halloween movies. Some years, we've been so...
Fright Fest is underway at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ with scary new twists
It's time to get spooky and scared as Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson is underway as we start marking the days leading into Halloween at the Jersey Shore!. From what we hear, things will be bigger and better, and scarier than ever before this fall at Fright Fest.
Support Local Artists This Weekend in New Hope, PA
I personally love seeing different art shows popping up around the area and there’s one that you need to make your way out to this weekend. There are hundreds of small business owners and local artists that you don’t even know exist because it’s not easy to just get your business on a billboard. Shining light on local artists and businesses is so important and the New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival is doing just that.
Ocean Township, NJ Police charge Piscataway, NJ man with impersonating an officer
There are residents and drivers more alert it seems nowadays after reports over recent years of people impersonating police officers in Ocean and Monmouth Counties but across the state of New Jersey as well. It has become easier to potentially detect someone who is not an officer in any way...
Jackson Skating Center is Closing, There Are So Many Fun Memories
I couldn't believe it when I heard the news, but it's true. Thank You for being loyal customers to Jackson Skating Center. If you have not heard already, Jackson Skating Center will be closing October 3rd, 2022. Jackson Skating Center has brought decades of skating fun to Ocean County residents...
New Jersey’s Newest Food Challenge Is Absolutely Epic, And Looks Delicious
There's something special about watching a person eat two or three times their body weight in a short period of time. Or it's disgusting, either way, I can't stop watching. Joey Chestnut is one of the most well-known competitive eaters, he's the guy who eats an insane amount of Nathans hotdogs every Fourth of July at Coney Island.
The Absolute Best Lobster Roll In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
If you are looking for the freshest, most delicious seafood restaurants in the nation, then New Jersey is a great place to be, and now the Garden State restaurant with the best lobster roll has been revealed. There are amazing seafood restaurants all over the state of New Jersey. You...
Beloved Jackson NJ skating rink shutting down after 44 years
If you grew up in or around Jackson Township, New Jersey, you probably attended a birthday party at some point at Jackson Skating Center on County Line Road / Route 526. Heck, if you lived anywhere around northern Ocean or southern Monmouth counties, you probably visited at some point. Since...
