This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Wisconsin to Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
(WMTV) Wisconsin will expand electric vehicle charging stations, making long distance electric vehicle trips more practical for residents, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT is now eligible for federal funding after the Federal Highway Administration approved the state’s expansion plan. “As we work to implement the state’s first-ever...
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
Governor Evers Wants to Legalize Pot in Second Term
(Terry Bell, WRN) Governor Evers says he’d push to legalize marijuana if he’s re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating, and taxing, medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
Johnson and Barnes Will Debate at Least Once
(Bob Hague, WRN) The candidates for US Senate in Wisconsin have so far agreed on just one debate. The campaign of Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has agreed to three televised debates proposed by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and Milwaukee TV stations WISN and WTMJ. Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes has agreed...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
Which city likes to booze it up the most in North Dakota?
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles
One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
FREED: Ryan Brucker Shot Dad From Behind With Hunting Rifle in Three Lakes | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #10
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Ryan Brucker was one of them. 10th in the series. Ryan Brucker’s...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies, agencies across the state offer condolences
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.
8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive
If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
Apparently, This Wisconsin Diner is One of America’s Most Road Trip Worthy Restaurants
I've said it before and I'll say it again, a road trip is made that much better when the destination includes a great meal. You can go visit any old town in America and get a decent meal but there are only a handful of cities where dining is the best reason to make the voyage.
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released poll shows a major shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race. The Marquette University Law School Poll released Sept. 14 shows Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has taken the lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. The poll shows 49 percent of likely voters support...
Advocate Aurora, Froedtert may cut some clinical services after sustained losses
Advocate Aurora Health and Froedtert Health, two of the largest health care systems in southeast Wisconsin, may cut some clinical services after sustained losses this year.
