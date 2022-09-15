ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin to Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

(WMTV) Wisconsin will expand electric vehicle charging stations, making long distance electric vehicle trips more practical for residents, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT is now eligible for federal funding after the Federal Highway Administration approved the state’s expansion plan. “As we work to implement the state’s first-ever...
Governor Evers Wants to Legalize Pot in Second Term

(Terry Bell, WRN) Governor Evers says he’d push to legalize marijuana if he’s re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating, and taxing, medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education.
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
Johnson and Barnes Will Debate at Least Once

(Bob Hague, WRN) The candidates for US Senate in Wisconsin have so far agreed on just one debate. The campaign of Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has agreed to three televised debates proposed by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and Milwaukee TV stations WISN and WTMJ. Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes has agreed...
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles

One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive

If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released poll shows a major shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race. The Marquette University Law School Poll released Sept. 14 shows Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has taken the lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. The poll shows 49 percent of likely voters support...

